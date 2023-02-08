Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.02.23
22:00 Uhr
3,130 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 15:10
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 08, 2023® (NASDAQ: RXT)- a leading end-to-end,?multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Molu, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (February 22, 2023) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

For listeners who would like to participate in the question-and-answer session, or need to obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following
link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI775d26b4572a4772930b44a25ec09d47

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer's cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.