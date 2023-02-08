CampusOptics, Inc.: CampusOptics Launches Dynamic Pre-Plans, Helping Campus Safety Professionals Enhance Emergency Planning

New feature will allow EH&S professionals at higher education institutions to easily update and share key safety information with first responders and the campus community.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / CampusOptics , the leading cross-functional Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) platform for educational institutions, announced today the release of Dynamic Pre-Plans, allowing institutions to easily create and update pre-plan templates and share pre-plan documentation with first responders.

The hazards and safety systems associated with college campuses can be dynamic and difficult to track. As a result, EH&S and Emergency Management professionals often struggle to provide accurate and up-to-date emergency planning documentation.

With the launch of Dynamic Pre-Plans, campuses can easily create and update standard pre-plan templates using building information, key safety asset data, and documents such as floor plans and evacuation plans that are available in the CampusOptics platform. Once created, templates can be applied to all campus buildings to generate either a PDF or web-based pre-plan, which can be easily shared with first responders or other members of the campus community.

"Dynamic Pre-Plans dramatically reduce the effort required by EH&S and Emergency Management professionals to generate pre-plans for first responders, while also ensuring that changes to buildings, hazards, and safety systems are more accurately reflected within the documentation," said Joe Price, Co-Founder and CEO, CampusOptics. "Managing safety and compliance is difficult, especially at large, distributed campuses. The release of Dynamic Pre-Plans helps further CampusOptics' mission of enabling everyone to share the big picture view of campus safety."

CampusOptics is a comprehensive campus safety solution designed specifically for colleges, universities, and research institutions. The company's world-class EH&S solution allows campus safety professionals to distribute responsibility and gather insights from across campus to help ensure compliance, improve collaboration, and foster a culture of safety.

"Nearly everyone on campus has a role to play in enhancing campus safety and ensuring regulatory compliance. Our goal at CampusOptics is to provide EH&S with a platform that can be easily leveraged by everyone in the campus safety ecosystem," said Brandon Phipps, Chief Strategy Officer, CampusOptics. "Deploying Dynamic Pre-Plans is yet another way that we can empower our clients to more effectively collect and disseminate key safety data."

To learn more, register for the CampusOptics: Dynamic Pre-Plans Webinar or visit campusoptics.com to get the big picture view of campus safety.

About CampusOptics

CampusOptics is a cross-functional EH&S platform that helps higher education institutions better manage, monitor, and measure campus safety activities and outcomes. The easy-to-use, comprehensive platform and mobile app manages, monitors, and measures all EH&S, risk management, fire, and life safety needs. EH&S professionals at public and private institutions, as well as large research universities, rely on CampusOptics to improve collaboration, ensure compliance, and enhance a culture of safety. Get the big-picture view of safety at campusoptics.com.

