Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals to Commence Airborne Survey at Its 100% Owned Pakeagama Lithium Claims, Directly Bordering Frontier Lithium's Claim Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals") ("Musk" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair") to complete a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey on its 100% owned Pakeagama Lithium claims (the "Property"), located in the "Electronic Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario. The property spans 1,490 hectares and is located along the "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario and contiguous to Frontier Lithium's ("FL": TSX.V) claim group and only 3km southwest of the "PAK" and "SPARK" lithium deposits (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Musk's Pakeagama claim group in southwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark lithium projects.

Once the survey commences, the Company will make a further announcement. The high resolution magnetic heliborne survey will total a survey distance of 341 line kilometres at 50m line spacings. The heliborne magnetic survey will aid in mapping lithological differences and structural weaknesses that could potentially contain lithium bearing pegmatites. The resultant magnetic features from closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetics will vector future exploration efforts to those areas.

About Musk's Pakeagama Property

The Electric Avenue is host to four known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits thus far, all occurring in a northwest trending belt proximal to the Bear Head Fault (Figure 2). The Bear Head Fault is a regional crustal scale structure that is traceable for over 400km through Ontario and Manitoba and is associated with the emplacement of peraluminous fertile granites host to the spodumene-rich lithium bearing pegmatites. Studies by Breaks et al. (OFR6000) in 1998 concluded that the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite field was one of the largest and most evolved rare-element pegmatite systems in the Superior Province of Ontario. Within Musk's Pakeagama lithium claims are six pegmatic granite occurrences that have been mapped by the Ontario Geological Survey (Map P3224). The property is also strategically located along the Sandy Lake First Nations winter road and the PAK lithium deposit winter road.

Figure 2. Musk Metals Pakeagama lithium claim location along the Electric Avenue, northwestern Ontario

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Pakeagama Lithium Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in under-explored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

