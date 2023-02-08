Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
08.02.2023 | 15:26
1847 Cabinets Inc. Announces Intention To File a Registration Statement for an Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / 1847 Cabinets Inc. ("1847 Cabinets" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of 1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), today announced that it intends to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten initial public offering of its common stock. The proposed offering is expected to be approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Cabinets Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738550/1847-Cabinets-Inc-Announces-Intention-To-File-a-Registration-Statement-for-an-Initial-Public-Offering

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
