Comcast Corporation: Comcast Celebrates Lunar New Year With a Curated Asian and Asian American Entertainment Collection

Lunar New Year is one of the most important festivals for millions around the world who return home to spend time with family, eat traditional foods, and share gifts with lots of red - a symbol of good luck and fortune for many Asian cultures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The Year of the Rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, and this year is predicted to be a year of hope. As part of the newly launched "Free This Week," a new year-long program that will deliver Xfinity customers more value by unlocking a new selection of free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, Xfinity customers can access thousands of hours of Asian and Asian American entertainment in one curated destination via Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex from January 23 to January 29.

For the third year in a row, Comcast teamed up with Gold House, the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders that invests in new opportunities and celebrates historic Asian achievements, to leverage its talent relationships and staff for content recommendations to supplement the Asian American editorial voice on Xfinity's entertainment platforms. X1 and Flex customers can browse and navigate the experience with the voice remote by saying "Asian American," "Lunar New Year," and "Free This Week" to access a wide variety of popular movies, music videos, behind-the-scenes content, and more, including:

Free X1 and Flex movies on demand from Kocowa, Anime Network and Hi-YAH! :

: Featured programming from Xumo Play (Jubao), Peacock, Netflix, Prime Video.

from Xumo Play (Jubao), Peacock, Netflix, Prime Video. Recommendations from Gold House and guest editors Derek Nguyen, Lloyd Choi, Ruby Ibarra, and Erin Lau , available via Xfinity on Demand on X1 and Flex.

, available via Xfinity on Demand on X1 and Flex. Collections and YouTube selections featuring movies, music, and traditions.

featuring movies, music, and traditions. A unique digital wallpaper of swimming Koi Fish, which symbolize good luck, abundance, and perseverance.

Year round, Xfinity customers can visit Xfinity's "Asian American Film & TV" destination, a one of a kind collection on X1 and Flex, showcasing hundreds of curated titles, integrating culturally relevant content from all major network and streaming partners and celebrating significant cultural observances. For more information on programming, visit Xfinity.com/AsianAmerican.

