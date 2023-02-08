Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
08.02.2023
374Water Inc.: 374Water to Conduct Field Demonstration of Mobile AirSCWO System for PFAS Destruction at Two U.S. Air Force Bases

Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) will evaluate the efficacy of AirSCWO's destruction of PFAS waste as the DoD considers innovative remediation solutions for national military facilities.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech company, today announced it has partnered with WSP, a globally-recognized professional services firm, to demonstrate the efficacy of the AirSCWOTM 6 as a scalable, mobile and field-ready solution for destruction of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at U.S. Air Force bases.

This work will be performed under an AFCEC Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) contract awarded to WSP by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center's (AFCEC) Environmental Directorate. The AFCEC BAA contract comes at a time when the Department of Defense (DoD) is actively seeking solutions for PFAS remediation, and the awarded project will be the first field-scale case study to use SCWO technology to destroy the PFAS-laden spent media generated from the groundwater pump and treat remediation systems.

"WSP is excited to partner with 374Water on this AFCEC BAA contract. The demonstration of AirSCWO's scalable, mobile and field-ready capabilities has far-reaching implications for clean and efficient destruction of PFAS," said WSP principal investigator, Dr. Dora Chiang. "A mobile PFAS destruction solution will deliver significant savings by eliminating the costs of storage, shipping and hazardous waste fill, while removing the threats these substances pose to service personnel and contractors, their families and surrounding communities," said Howard Teicher, Senior Director, Government Affairs at 374Water.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water Inc:

374Water Inc. is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq:SCWO), global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About WSP:

WSP, one of the world's leading professional services firms, exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resource sectors. Its 65,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate its work. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

374Water Media Contact:
Ashley Willis
media@374water.com

374Water Investor Contact:
James Carbonara
ir@374water.com

SOURCE: 374 Water, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738506/374Water-to-Conduct-Field-Demonstration-of-Mobile-AirSCWO-System-for-PFAS-Destruction-at-Two-US-Air-Force-Bases

