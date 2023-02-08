Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
08.02.2023 | 15:34
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial's program to upskill and hire women in Brazil

Read the full story oncnhindustrial.com

London, February 8, 2023

In 2021, just 15 percent of the 2,500 employees at our plant in Sorocaba, Brazil were women. The Emprega+Women training program was established to encourage more women into the workplace. It is the brainchild of Nathalia Godinho, Talent Development Specialist at CNH Industrial. The program builds upon a pre-existing federal training program that focuses on women with low incomes. CNH Industrial offers them new job opportunities and, at the same time, is working to solve a skilled worker shortage at one of our key manufacturing sites in Latin America.

CNH Industrial is committed to its culture journey, which values Diversity & Inclusion. By bringing more women into manufacturing, we also continue to invest in the communities where we operate. Emprega+Women has helped these women learn new skills, increase their employability, and set them on a path to financial independence

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_ento learn more about this project and read firsthand accounts of how the Emprega+Women training program is changing lives.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAnna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20230208_PR_CNH_Industrial_Upskilling_women_in_Brazil (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47d18b42-2a06-406a-9aae-ac59b7251018)
  • CNHI (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e2573d8-d45b-4590-abdf-5d2e18752d7d)

