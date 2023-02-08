Communityreviews.org Announces Launch of Their Anonymous One Sided Review Platform

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Communityreviews.org is a one sided review platform. One sided means that you can tell your story about anything since both parties don't have to be members of the same platform for someone to review the other person. Communityreviews.org's one sided review platform is made possible by allowing people to post Experiences by commonly available information about a person, business or anything else such as 1. Phone Number 2. E mail address 3. Street address 4. Online presence or a 5. License plate number.

Example: You can review your landscaper Dave who as long as you have at least one of Dave's commonly available items of information such as his phone number, address, e mail address or website. The poster of Dave's Experience would include one or more of Dave's commonly available items of information under the Search Options section of the Post an Experience section of Communityreviews.org. If Dave's phone number was used as the poster's search option, then anyone searching Dave's phone number on Communityreviews.com would see the Experience posted about Dave.

An Online Presence is any website, twitter account, YouTube channel, gaming channel etc. An Online presence is a very broad category because of all the different ways people and businesses conduct themselves and communicate online. A personal Experience post is normally for friends, family and neighbors. A business Experience post is for anything else.

CEO John C Maddox states, "We have been beta testing since December of 2021 and now believe we are ready to bring a lot more people on to our platform. Examples of things you can post on Communityreviews.org include 1. School bullies 2. Sexual misconduct 3. Political corruption and 4. Election fraud."

Communityreviews.org is an anonymous one sided community crowd based rating and review platform for people, businesses or anything else where community members can post and review their experiences for other community members to view rate comment and share. Reviews on Commuityreviews.org are called "Experiences". They are located in Southfield, Michigan.

CONTACT:

John C Maddox CEO

Communityreviews.org

248-763-3203

info@communityreviews.org

SOURCE: Communityreviews.org

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738553/Communityreviewsorg-Announces-Launch-of-Their-Anonymous-One-Sided-Review-Platform