Too Good To Go: Saving Food and Money in Miami Just Got Tastier

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for surplus food has landed in Miami, becoming the latest major market in the US to join the global movement to end food waste.

Too Good To Go connects local businesses who have surplus food with consumers who purchase that food via the app for ? of the retail price. The app, which was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2016 entered the U.S. marketplace in August of 2020 and since launching in the U.S. has saved more than 4.3 million meals from going to waste, across more than 10,000 partners in 13 states.

More than 40% of all food in the US goes to waste . Surplus food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions and costs the average American family almost $2,000 per year. Too Good To Go believes in a world without food waste and is proud to support local businesses to help them recoup revenue that would otherwise go to waste, lessen the environmental impacts of food waste and help Miamians eat great food, while saving money. Its a win-win-win.

Food waste is a global issue that is combated at the local level and occurs across all types of food sellers. Too Good To Go is pleased to partner with more than 65 Miami food selling businesses - everything from bakeries, cafés, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Notably in Miami, Too Good To Go is pleased to announce its partners: Panther Coffee, Farm to Fork, Squareats, and Chocolate Fashion, among many others. These businesses are live and saving food on the app, with more stores added weekly. Customers are encouraged to check back often for new locations as expansion continues.

"Too Good To Go's expansion into the Miami market is an exciting one. The vibrancy of the Miami food scene makes this city well suited to adopt our easy to use solution to ending food waste and saving money. We're thrilled to offer Miami businesses a way to earn incremental revenue from surplus food and invite all businesses to start saving with us today!" said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go Country Manager.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and trips to eliminate food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 197 million meals from more than 179,000+ partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.usa.

