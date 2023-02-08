Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 
06.02.23
09:08 Uhr
0,930 Euro
+0,001
+0,11 %
08.02.2023
08.02.2023 | 16:28
Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company

DJ Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company 08-Feb-2023 / 14:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which    Petrofac Ltd 
voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                         Perpetual Limited and its related 
                                           bodies corporate 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                 Sydney, Australia 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                         J O Hambro Capital Management 
                                           Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                 London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:               07/02/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                    08/02/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                 % of voting rights   Total of 
                   % of voting rights attached through financial   both in % Total number of 
                   to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments      (8.A +  voting rights held 
                                 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)   in issuervii 
                                 2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or    5.229994%          n/a          5.229994% 27,256,508.00 
reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                   Less than 5%        Less than 5%      5.264932% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of              Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
shares 
                    Direct    Indirect        Direct    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                    (DTR5.1)   (DTR5.2.1)       (DTR5.1)   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0H2K534                     27,256,508.00            5.229994% 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A              27,256,508.00            5.229994% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion   instrument is                    % of voting 
instrument       datex   Periodxi                               rights 
                          exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/      Physical or cash 
instrument         datex   Conversion Period xi         Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                              settlementxii 
 
                              SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
(underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or   X 
legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
        % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv     equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
        notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
Perpetual    5.229994            n/a                    5.229994 
Limited 
Perpetual 
Acquisition   5.229994            n/a                    5.229994 
Company Limited 
Pendal Group  5.229994            n/a                    5.229994 
Limited 
J O Hambro 
Capital     5.229994            n/a                    5.229994 
Management 
Limited 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  08/02/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  221816 
EQS News ID:  1555275 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2023 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
