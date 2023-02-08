DJ Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which Petrofac Ltd voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Perpetual Limited and its related bodies corporate City and country of registered office (if applicable) Sydney, Australia 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name J O Hambro Capital Management Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/02/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08/02/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total of % of voting rights attached through financial both in % Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) in issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 5.229994% n/a 5.229994% 27,256,508.00 reached Position of previous notification (if Less than 5% Less than 5% 5.264932% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0H2K534 27,256,508.00 5.229994% SUBTOTAL 8. A 27,256,508.00 5.229994% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the Type of financial Expiration Conversion instrument is % of voting instrument datex Periodxi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash instrument datex Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights % of voting rights settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or X legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold Perpetual 5.229994 n/a 5.229994 Limited Perpetual Acquisition 5.229994 n/a 5.229994 Company Limited Pendal Group 5.229994 n/a 5.229994 Limited J O Hambro Capital 5.229994 n/a 5.229994 Management Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 08/02/2023

