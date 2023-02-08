Uplinq Co-Founder Patrick Reily To Headline Equifax Event

Will Explore Key Market Challenges Facing Small Businesses with Leaders of One of the Largest Credit Reporting Agencies In the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for small business lenders, today announced that its co-founder and elite mathematician Patrick Reily will speak on an upcoming Equifax panel, "Growth in an Uncertain Economy: Simplified Data and Attributes to Solve Complex Challenges," February 16 at 2 PM ET.

During this session, Reily will address how small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can leverage data and analytics to address their unique business needs and ensure continued growth in a volatile economy. This session will leverage both national and regional insights to spotlight some of the key market trends impacting the SME landscape.

The webinar will also feature Amy Crews Cutts, chief economist at AC Cutts & Associates; Jesse Hardin, risk advisor at Equifax; and David Adams, product marketing leader at Equifax.

Reily is an economist and 30-year financial industry veteran. His work to predict macroeconomic expansion and contraction is being used by the U.S. Federal Reserve today. He has held senior roles with leading banks, advised the World Bank and G20 on economic growth, and spearheaded the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for lending, fraud, inclusion, and development.

WHO: Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founder

WHAT: Equifax Discussion Panel, "Growth in an Uncertain Economy: Simplified Data and Attributes to Solve Complex Challenges"

WHERE: Zoom; Register for the event here

WHEN: February 16, 2023, 2 PM ET

Please visit Equifax.com for more information, including webinar updates,?registration details, and?additional press resources.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

