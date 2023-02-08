Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - The Netherlands' leading online casino website, CasinoScout.nl, further expands its knowledge base by partnering with game provider Holle Games.

Holle Games, previously targeting the German and Swiss markets, has recently broadened its reach to include the Netherlands. The timing of their entry into the market is a calculated move aimed at supporting their expansion objectives and growth trajectory.

Hölle Games also developed a new and innovative game mechanic, "Bonus Spin," a player-friendly and compliant solution for German tax regulations. As a technology company, Hölle Games offers their in-house Remote Gaming Server (RGS), "Hinterzimmer," as a SaaS solution, enabling the development of real money casino games by anyone. With both MGA and ISO 27001 certifications, Hölle Games sets the bar for quality and innovation in the gaming industry.

The game provider is honored to be featured on CasinoScout.nl, which it considers a strong start to the year. In addition, the company is set to unveil its latest Premium series game, "Autobahn Automat," in February 2023. Players can get more details about the new series on CasinoScout.nl.

"The media partnership between CasinoScout.nl and Holle Games is a game-changer for the online casino industry in the Netherlands, bringing players unique insights about the newest casino games on the Dutch market," Fabian Neidig of CasinoScout.nl said.

About CasinoScout.nl

CasinoScout.nl is a highly regarded authority in the online casino industry in the Netherlands, offering a wealth of information for gaming enthusiasts. This initiative extends to CasinoScout.nl Academy, which provides a secure and convenient platform for players to master various games. In a constantly evolving industry with new games being introduced, CasinoScout.nl serves as a vital resource for players seeking to stay informed. Their expert team provides a dependable and credible directory of games and brands, along with in-depth insights on all aspects of online gaming, ranging from payment methods to providers.

