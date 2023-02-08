Powered by the platform's proprietary generative AI models, Ask Aiera will allow financial professionals to ask targeted questions related to any corporate communication with relevant, financially-trained answers in near-real-time.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Aiera, the leading financial event intelligence platform, has officially launched "Ask Aiera", an AI-powered Q&A tool built to deliver event-specific answers to user-written questions across the platform's leading coverage of Wall Street events and transcripts. Inside any event within Aiera, users can type specific questions about the event/company and instantly read an answer produced by Aiera's financially-trained generative AI model.

"Ask Aiera marks yet another stepping stone in the accelerating role of large language models (LLMs) and their application to finance," said Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO of Aiera. "While the world has been focused on general purpose LLMs, Aiera has been busy building financially-focused LLMs that provide the most industry-relevant interactions."

Specifically, while generative AI is compelling in its own right, it must be accompanied by appropriate event-level scoping to achieve the event-related answers that investors care about. In fact, it's Aiera's leading investor event coverage (50,000+ events per year), seamless event connection workflow, and continuous KPI/topic analysis that powers the Ask Aiera response. Moreover, while Ask Aiera answers can now be found within Aiera, the company is also making these models available to its clients so that they can train and personalize in an exclusive fashion across their own proprietary data sets.

"With Ask Aiera, we are fulfilling what we set out to do in offering advanced language modeling for the benefit of issuers and investors," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera. "What we learned early on is that in order for these language models to be appropriately effective, the models must have the best underlying data sets, which obviously takes time and effort to build. We are very pleased to be offering this service to our many clients who have been so supportive to us on this journey."

Below is an example of an Ask Aiera question and answer for the Alphabet Q4 2022 Earnings Call on February 2, 2023:

Question (User-Written): How is YouTube approaching short-form video?





How is YouTube approaching short-form video? Answer (AI-Generated): YouTube is investing heavily in its YouTube Shorts platform to make it easier for creators and viewers to access short-form videos. To increase engagement and monetization, YouTube is offering revenue sharing, exclusive NFL content, behind-the-scenes event access, and more. Additionally, they are introducing new tools and features such as Smart Bidding, Performance Max, a dedicated Shorts player, and the ability to add music to videos. They are also surfacing Shorts more prominently on the platform and providing more ways to discover them.

In January, Aiera announced the beta launch of AI-Powered Event Summarization, which is capable of distilling 10+ page event transcripts down to 1-2 paragraph Cliff Notes-style recaps of every event. Summarization marked the first major generative AI launch specifically built for finance, and is now available to all users alongside Ask Aiera via desktop and iOS mobile app.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 50,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 12,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.

