Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 08 February 2023 - Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel ("Lonza"), announced today the pricing of a CHF 300 million straight-bond issue in line with its financing plan for 2023. The bond has a maturity of 6.5 years and an annual coupon of 2.100%.
The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.
Key Data
Issue Size 6.5-Year Bond: CHF 300 million
Expected Payment Date: 22 February 2023
Maturity: 12 September 2029
Issue Price: 100.241 percent
Redemption Price: 100 percent
Coupon: 2.100 percent p.a.
Joint Lead Managers: Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank
About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.?Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com
