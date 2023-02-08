Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation: Attorney Toni Jaramilla Named One of the 2023 Super Lawyers

Toni Jaramilla chosen by Super Lawyers® as one of their top lawyers for 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Super Lawyers ® named Attorney Toni Jaramilla as one of the Top Labor & Employment Attorneys for 2023, marking this year as Toni's 18th on this prestigious list.

Each year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys from all firm sizes and over seventy practice areas throughout the United States. The Super Lawyers' selection process is a comprehensive multi-step process which begins with a formal nomination by a peer or by being identified by the research department during the research process. Once nominated, the independent research department evaluates candidates based on 12 indicators, some of which include verdicts/settlements, experience, pro bono and community service. The third step of the selection process is peer evaluation ("blue ribbon review") by practice area and then final selection. The final list published represents no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state.

"It is always an honor to be part of this prestigious list of lawyers. I am committed to making a difference for employees in the workplace who are subjected to discrimination and racial and sexual harassment, as well as victims of civil rights violations and racial injustice," noted Attorney Jaramilla.

About Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation

Toni Jaramilla is committed to achieving the best possible results for employees who have experienced discrimination in the workplace and for victims of civil rights violations at the hands of law enforcement. Serving clients throughout Los Angeles, her focus is on achieving positive social change for workers and targets of police abuse and racial injustice. Through zealous and ethical advocacy, lawyers at the firm have built a reputation for excellence in the practice of employment and labor law and civil rights. For more information, please call (310) 551-3020, or visit www.jaramilla.com . The office is located at 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

SOURCE: Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738604/Attorney-Toni-Jaramilla-Named-One-of-the-2023-Super-Lawyers