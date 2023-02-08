Hanwell, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Canadian company, Potential Motors has unveiled new technology to democratize access to off-road motoring, known as off-road OS (Operating System). The firm's proprietary software has been developed specifically for use in electric off-road vehicles. The company showcased this new technology in its limited edition concept vehicle, the Adventure 1, at the Overland Expo East in October 2022. In the Adventure 1, Potential Motors demonstrates the capability of the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) that it has developed for electric off-road vehicles. Through elements like Intelligent Resilience for adaptation to hardware failures, live terrain adaptation for on-the-fly control over tuning and performance, proactive suspension, terrain perception, and torque distribution, off-road OS makes it possible for even those who have never been off-road before to enjoy off-road driving.





Off-road motor vehicle

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8799/154114_ece29c34b4e9fbd1_001full.jpg.

The fun element of driving has been reduced with the advent of autonomous technology. There has even been a drop in interest in getting driving licenses and car ownership. Off-road driving is seen as the last great frontier for those who want to enjoy driving. During the pandemic, contrary to expectations, interest in off-road driving surged. Leading automakers have forayed into the off-road space.

Said Sam Poirier, CEO of Potential Motors, "Many young people today prefer to use ride-sharing services or public transport as the concept of driving for fun has lost traction. There is also a greater focus on saving energy and reducing traffic congestion. The future of driving for fun in the off-road motoring space has lately witnessed great interest, both from manufacturers and the general public. Through the development of ADAS systems specifically for electric off-road vehicles, we have gained first mover advantage in this space."

ADAS components make driving in even the toughest conditions smoother. In off-road driving, climbing hills, negotiating mud bogs, and cornering can involve tough decisions that might be difficult for the novice driver or even for those who have driven for years, but have not ventured off-road.

Concluded Sam Poirier, "When you drive on regular roads, you don't have to worry about obstacles like deers crossing the trail, rocks, gullies, or strange changes in the terrain. With our software, which is the first and only dedicated off-road software for electric vehicles, you get clear information as to what is under a mudhole, and can judge precisely whether an oncoming rock can damage your vehicle. Our system gives voice notifications that can be understood easily and preconditions drivers for success in that terrain. It electronically adjusts the suspension, the breaks, and the power system. Those who want to enjoy the challenges of off-road driving can opt to turn the features off. Another key point that I want to emphasize is that it saves energy. Through our technology, we are bringing exceptional energy efficiency and environmental sensitivity to the offroad space. Our technology gives even novices the confidence to venture off-road and thus democratizes access to off-road driving so that everyone can enjoy the pleasure of venturing into the great outdoors."





Off-road vehicle 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8799/154114_ece29c34b4e9fbd1_002full.jpg.

About Potential Motors

Potential Motors is involved in the development of new technologies and designs for electric off-road vehicles for exploration of the off-road vehicle space.

Media Contact:

Name: Harry Fricker

Email id: Marketing@potentialmotors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154114