Fourth Quarter ROE of 20.1%, Operating ROE of 19.4%

Underwriting Discipline Drove Strong Combined Ratio of 87.8% with Margin Improvement in both Segments

Significant Momentum Following Outstanding 1/1 Renewals

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Group") today reported its fourth quarter 2022 results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Operating Income of $478 million, and Net Income of $496 million driven by continued underwriting margin improvement. YTD 2022 Net Operating Income of $1.1 billion, Net Income of $597 million

$3.6 billion in gross written premium ("GWP") with year over year growth of 9% in constant dollars for the Group, 21% in constant dollars for Insurance, and 3.7% in constant dollars and excluding reinstatements for Reinsurance

Combined ratios of 87.8% for the Group, 86.4% for Reinsurance and 91.4% for Insurance

Strong attritional combined ratios of 87.3% for the Group, 86.0% for Reinsurance and 90.8% for Insurance

Pre-tax underwriting income of $368 million including $15 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums. The catastrophe losses were from Winter Storm Elliott

Net investment income of $210 million, driven by stronger fixed income returns as new money yields continue to improve

"Everest's fourth quarter results capped a strong year of consistent execution and positive momentum for the company," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "We grew both underwriting franchises with improved margins, significantly reduced volatility and generated solid returns despite ongoing market uncertainty and another elevated catastrophe year. This led to over $1 billion in operating income, and a double-digit operating return on equity for both the quarter and the full year. We had a successful January 1 reinsurance renewal executing a precise and well-orchestrated strategy. We leveraged Everest's global leadership position to capitalize on the robust property market and the flight to quality was evident across virtually all lines and geographies. We drove improved pricing, terms and conditions and deepened relationships with new and existing core clients throughout the world, which significantly improved risk adjusted returns across the entire portfolio. We are well positioned with the talent and the platform to continue this momentum in 2023."

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income and Other Items

Net Income of $496 million, equal to $12.66 per diluted share versus fourth quarter 2021 net income of $431 million, equal to $10.94 per diluted share

Net operating income of $478 million, equal to $12.21 per diluted share versus fourth quarter 2021 net operating income of $359 million, equal to $9.12 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 87.8% including 0.5 points of catastrophe losses versus the fourth quarter 2021 figures of 91.9% including 4.5 points of catastrophe losses

Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.0 billion which is flat versus the fourth quarter 2021

The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Everest Re Group Net income (loss) 496 597 431 1,379 Operating income (loss) (1) 478 1,065 359 1,153 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 12.66 15.19 10.94 34.62 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share 12.21 27.08 9.12 28.97 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 20.1% 6.0% 17.7% 14.6% After-tax operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 19.4% 10.6% 14.8% 12.2% Notes (1) Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 6 of this press release

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Beginning shareholders' equity 7,649 10,139 9,979 9,726 Net income (loss) 496 597 431 1,379 Change unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments 250 (1,948) (177) (485) Dividends to shareholders (65) (255) (61) (247) Purchase of treasury shares (61) (25) (225) Other 110 (31) (7) (10) Ending shareholders' equity 8,441 8,441 10,139 10,139 Common shares outstanding 39.2 39.3 Book value per common share outstanding 215.54 258.21 Less: Unrealized appreciation/depreciation of fixed maturity investments ("URAD") (43.64) 6.09 Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding URAD 259.18 252.12 Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 5.4% 14.7% Common share dividends paid last 12 months 6.50 6.20

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Re Group Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,639 13,952 3,431 13,050 6.1% 6.9% Net written premium 3,188 12,344 3,056 11,446 4.3% 7.9% Loss ratio 60.1% 68.7% 64.9% 71.0% (4.8) pts (2.3) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.6% 21.4% 21.3% 21.2% 0.3 pts 0.2 pts Other underwriting expenses 6.0% 5.8% 5.7% 5.6% 0.3 pts 0.2 pts Combined ratio 87.8% 96.0% 91.9% 97.8% (4.1) pts (1.8) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 87.3% 87.4% 87.4% 87.6% (0.1) pts (0.2) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 15 945 125 1,065 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses 45 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1) (3) (9) Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $2.38 billion for the quarter versus $2.37 billion a year ago. On a constant dollar basis, growth was 3.7% in the quarter. Casualty and Financial Lines grew by 3.9%, driven by growth with our core casualty clients and taking advantage of increased mortgage opportunities. This growth was largely offset by a combination of targeted reductions in our property portfolio and foreign exchange movements

Pre-tax catastrophe losses of $10 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, compared with $110 million a year ago

Improved profitability of the portfolio driven by targeted underwriting actions, resulting in a 150-basis point improvement in the attritional loss ratio for the quarter vs. the prior year (58.2% vs. 59.7%) and an attritional combined ratio of 86.0% vs 86.4% a year ago

Continued expense discipline with a 2.8% expense ratio

Execution for the January 1 renewals was precise and well-orchestrated achieving an excellent outcome

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,378 9,316 2,372 9,067 0.3% 2.7% Net written premium 2,320 8,983 2,270 8,536 2.2% 5.2% Loss ratio 58.7% 69.2% 64.8% 71.6% (6.1) pts (2.4) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 25.0% 24.6% 24.1% 23.9% 0.9 pts 0.7 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.8% 2.5% 2.6% 2.6% 0.2 pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 86.4% 96.4% 91.5% 98.1% (5.1) pts (1.7) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 86.0% 86.2% 86.4% 86.3% (0.4) pts (0.1) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 10 820 110 913 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses 45 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (2) (3) (8) Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $1.3 billion, a 21% increase year over year in constant dollars (19% increase as reported), driven by balanced and diversified growth across most lines of business and geographies

Strong profitability with combined ratio of 91.4% and an attritional combined ratio of 90.8%

Continued robust expense management with a total expense ratio of 27.4% versus 27.8% a year ago

Rate and exposure trends remain favorable

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,260 4,636 1,059 3,982 19.0% 16.4% Net written premium 869 3,361 787 2,910 10.5% 15.5% Loss ratio 64.0% 67.3% 65.1% 69.3% (1.1) pts (2.0) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 12.4% 12.6% 13.4% 13.4% (1.0) pts (0.8) pts Other underwriting expenses 15.0% 14.8% 14.4% 14.5% 0.6 pts 0.3 pts Combined ratio 91.4% 94.8% 92.8% 97.1% (1.4) pts (2.3) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 90.8% 90.4% 90.4% 91.2% 0.4 pts (0.8) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 5 125 15 153 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses Pre-tax net prior year reserve development 1 (1) Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of December 31, 2022

Total invested assets and cash of $29.9 billion versus the year end 2021 value of $29.7 billion

Shareholders' equity of $8.4 billion vs. $10.1 billion at year end 2021, largely driven by $1.7 billion of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity investments

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments of $10.1 billion vs. $9.9 billion at year end 2021

Book value per diluted share of $215.54 vs. $258.21 at year end 2021

Book value per diluted share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments of $259.18 vs. $252.12 at year end 2021

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.65 per share equal to $65 million

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share After-tax operating income (loss) 478 12.21 359 9.12 1,065 27.08 1,153 28.97 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments 49 1.25 90 2.29 (366 (9.30 202 5.06 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (31 (0.80 (19 (0.48 (102 (2.60 24 0.60 Net income (loss) 496 12.66 431 10.94 597 15.19 1,379 34.62 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,012 2,804 11,787 10,406 Net investment income 210 205 830 1,165 Net gains (losses) on investments: Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (15 2 (33 (28 Gains (losses) from fair value adjustments 2 108 (460 236 Net realized gains (losses) from dispositions 77 9 38 50 Total net gains (losses) on investments 64 119 (455 258 Other income (expense) (30 (7 (102 37 Total revenues 3,256 3,121 12,060 11,866 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,811 1,819 8,100 7,391 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 651 598 2,528 2,209 Other underwriting expenses 182 158 682 583 Corporate expenses 16 21 61 68 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 27 23 101 70 Total claims and expenses 2,687 2,620 11,472 10,321 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 568 500 588 1,546 Income tax expense (benefit) 72 69 (9 167 NET INCOME (LOSS) 496 431 597 1,379 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 223 (184 (2,037 (488 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 28 7 89 4 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 251 (177 (1,948 (485 Foreign currency translation adjustments 86 (33 (77 (62 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period 15 17 15 17 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1 2 6 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 15 18 17 23 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 352 (192 (2,008 (523 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 848 238 (1,411 856 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 12.66 10.95 15.19 34.66 Diluted 12.66 10.94 15.19 34.62

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in millions, except par value per share) 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 22,236 22,308 (amortized cost: 2022, $24,191; 2021, $22,064, credit allowances: 2022, ($54); 2021, ($30)) Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2022, $821, credit allowances: 2022, ($9)) 839 Equity securities, at fair value 281 1,826 Other invested assets 4,085 2,920 Short-term investments (cost: 2022, $1,032; 2021, $1,178) 1,032 1,178 Cash 1,398 1,441 Total investments and cash 29,872 29,673 Accrued investment income 217 149 Premiums receivable (credit allowances: 2022, ($29); 2021, ($26)) 3,619 3,294 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (credit allowances: 2022, ($23); 2021, ($17)) 136 107 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 2,105 1,946 Funds held by reinsureds 1,056 869 Deferred acquisition costs 962 872 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 610 515 Income tax asset, net 459 2 Other assets (credit allowances: 2022, ($5); 2021, ($4)) 930 757 TOTAL ASSETS 39,966 38,185 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 22,065 19,009 Future policy benefit reserve 29 36 Unearned premium reserve 5,147 4,610 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 13 18 Other net payable to reinsurers 567 450 Losses in course of payment 74 261 Senior notes 2,347 2,346 Long term notes 218 224 Borrowings from FHLB 519 519 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 19 17 Unsettled securities payable 1 17 Other liabilities 526 540 Total liabilities 31,525 28,046 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2022) 69.9 and (2021) 69.8 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,302 2,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($250) at 2022 and $27 at 2021 (1,996 12 Treasury shares, at cost; 30.8 (2022) and 30.5 shares (2021) (3,908 (3,847 Retained earnings 12,042 11,700 Total shareholders' equity 8,441 10,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 39,966 38,185

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 597 1,379 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (435 (649 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (197 (151 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (413 (125 Decrease (increase) in income taxes (181 68 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (166 (128 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,477 2,805 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (7 (2 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 655 1,146 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 201 186 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (186 134 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (94 (613 Distribution of limited partnership income 180 211 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (291 (290 Non-cash compensation expense 45 43 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 55 76 Net (gains) losses on investments 455 (258 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,695 3,833 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 2,626 3,893 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 1,403 1,916 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 39 Proceeds from equity securities sold 2,217 990 Distributions from other invested assets 266 257 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (7,344 (8,825 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (153 Cost of equity securities acquired (1,003 (1,098 Cost of other invested assets acquired (1,547 (757 Net change in short-term investments 149 (43 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (71 (203 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,418 (3,869 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (17 (14 Purchase of treasury shares (61 (225 Dividends paid to shareholders (255 (247 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 968 Cost of debt repurchase (6 Net FHLB borrowings (repayments) 209 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (20 (17 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (359 674 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 39 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash (42 639 Cash, beginning of period 1,441 802 Cash, end of period 1,398 1,441 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 171 98 Interest paid 98 62 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of specific investments from fixed maturity securities, available for sale at fair value to fixed maturity securities, held to maturity at amortized cost net of credit allowances 722

