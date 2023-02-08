Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.24 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant being exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.32 per share.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital, and exploration on the Company's G-South Project.

All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a four month hold period, expiring on June 8, 2023. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

To find out more about M3 Metals Corp., please contact investor relations at 604-669-2279 or email info@m3metalscorp.com. You may also visit the website at www.m3metalscorp.com.

M3 Metals Corp.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Director

604-669-2279

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154137