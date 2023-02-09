Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that John MacCuish, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), has indicated to the Board that he will step down on April 30, 2023. With this announcement, Dexterra's board of directors has chosen Mark Becker to succeed Mr. MacCuish as CEO, effective May 1, 2023. Mr. Becker is currently Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of Dexterra and will also stand for election as a director at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Mr. MacCuish will work until May 31 to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities. No replacement will be appointed for the COO role.

"John MacCuish was instrumental in completing the merger of Horizon North Logistics and Dexterra Integrated Facilities Management in 2020 and ensuring it was a success. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank John for his dedication and contributions which will benefit the company in the future. He has worked incredibly hard, and we wish him all the best in the future," says Bill McFarland, Chairman, Dexterra. "Mr. Becker excelled in his role as President of Workforce Accommodation, Forestry, and Energy Services and has gained valuable experience and insights into our business over the past year in the COO role. The board of directors wishes to congratulate Mr. Becker on his appointment as Dexterra Group's next CEO."

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

