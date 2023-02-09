Regulatory News:

M&P (Paris:MAU) announces the end of the exploration campaign started in November 2022 on the COR-15 permit in Colombia.

The Oveja-1 well, drilled in sequence with the Zorro-1 well, reached its final depth of 884 meters in nine days. Oveja-1 found the lower Socha reservoir at a depth of 670 meters, with oil traces comparable to those of Zorro-1. The various measurements carried out did not demonstrate the presence of producible hydrocarbons, and the abandonment of the well is now complete.

The overall cost of this campaign of two exploration wells is $14 million, of which $8 million was financed by M&P. These two wells signal the end of M&P's commitment programme on the COR-15 permit. Additional studies and a complete analysis of the results will be carried out before deciding the way forward for the permit.

In Colombia, M&P also owns the VSM-4 exploration permit in the upper Magdalena Valley; an important anticlinal structure was highlighted in this 970sqkm permit located in the vicinity of eight oil and gas fields, including the San Francisco field. The drilling of one well is expected to take place in 2024.

Français English pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005819/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr



NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu