

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 52.314 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2022, lower than 52.556 billion yen a year ago.



Net profit for the period declined to 39.456 billion yen or 108.61 yen per share from 39.073 billion yen or 105.82 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the period, however, increased to 456.097 billion yen from 406.345 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company has lowered its revenue outlook to 630 billion yen from 645 billion yen provided earlier. Prior-year revenue was 539.612 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share for the full year is currently expected at 116.71, up from the previous forecast of 115.63 yen. Last year, the company had reported basic earnings per share of 116.23 yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.