Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko and IKEA launch the BASTUA collection uniting Nordic design and self-care rituals

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 9 February 2023 at 12.00 p.m.



Marimekko and IKEA launch the BASTUA collection uniting Nordic design and self-care rituals

Marimekko and IKEA launch the BASTUA collection inspired by the Nordic nature, wellness, and self-care rituals. The collaboration was announced in April 2022. The limited-edition collection consists of 26 products with vibrant prints, ranging from furniture to glassware and textiles. The collection will be available at IKEA stores globally as of March 2023.

The BASTUA collaboration journey unites IKEA home furnishing knowledge with Marimekko's art of printmaking to celebrate the pleasure and joy of self-care rituals. The collection spotlights the bold and beautiful patterns reflective of nature and the environment of sauna and marks the first time that Marimekko designs a set of prints exclusively for a brand collaboration. One of the focal point prints is inspired by the large, decorative rhubarb leaves that sometimes grow next to sauna buildings in Finland and is displayed on many items including the iconic FRAKTA bag.

"Capturing the essence of Marimekko's Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints," says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko. "Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs, and we are excited to see this come true in collaboration with IKEA."

"Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for IKEA as we are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the BASTUA collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first," says Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA. "The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home."

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko's international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with IKEA has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in Scandinavia in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/NqfnC2GXBmp

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/ikea-x-marimekko

