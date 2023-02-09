Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
WKN: 885421 ISIN: FI0009002422 
09.02.2023 | 11:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Outokumpu (21/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Outokumpu Oyj
(Outokumpu) published on February 9, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Outokumpu has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 30, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend
of EUR 0.10 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per
share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 31, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves
the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu (OUT1V3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

