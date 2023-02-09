NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Outokumpu (21/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Outokumpu Oyj (Outokumpu) published on February 9, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Outokumpu has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 30, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.10 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 31, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu (OUT1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116948