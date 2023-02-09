The 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkey on February 6th caused devastating damage. MEXC responded quickly to support Turkey's disaster relief efforts.

MEXC, the fastest-growing crypto exchange in Turkey, has teamed up with its local staff to support the people who have been injured in the recent earthquake, providing temporary meals for first responders and affected families, and distributing clean-up supplies, along with other assistance.





The strong earthquake in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border has tragically claimed the lives of at least 2,921 individuals. Countries around the world are sending support to help the rescue efforts, including specialist teams and equipment.

"More than 20,000 people have been affected by the powerful quake, some people had to face the pain of losing their families or friends," said Andrew, VP of MEXC. "'User First, MEXC's changing for you' is not a commercially-slogan. At MEXC, we are always mindful of our responsibility to society, particularly to our users in the region here. We made quick responses to partner with our local staff, and ensure all donations will go to benefit people who need help. While we cannot replace what's been lost, we hope to provide some relief during this challenging time."

MEXC has been part of Turkey's market since 2019 and has made incredible efforts into building local teams through its affiliate agents. Today, MEXC has become one of the most popular exchanges, reaching a user-favorable localization.

