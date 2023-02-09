NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our results in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 demonstrate the durability of demand for our solutions and strong execution," said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. "Our subscription bookings mix reached a new record of 90 percent in the fourth quarter, well above the mix assumed in our guidance framework. The higher mix drove our Annual Recurring Revenue to $570 million, an increase of 45 percent year over year and significantly above our guidance, but also negatively impacted our recognized revenue in the quarter. We also once again set a record for net new Total ARR and Subscription ARR in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter 2022. Customers are embracing our identity security platform, the most comprehensive in the market and our solutions are being prioritized by Chief Information Security Officers. As we look ahead, we believe that our competitive position has never been stronger. With our leadership position, durable demand trends and our strong execution, we believe we are positioned to navigate the current economic uncertainty and continue to capitalize on our massive opportunity and deliver long-term profitable growth."
Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
- Subscription revenue was $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 86 percent from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Perpetual license revenue was $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Total revenue was $169.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12 percent from $151.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- GAAP operating loss was $(30.1) million and non-GAAP operating income was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $(22.2) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
- Subscription revenue was $280.6 million in the full year 2022, an increase of 108 percent from $134.6 million in the full year 2021.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $261.1 million in the full year 2022, an increase of 3 percent from $252.6 million in the full year 2021.
- Total revenue was $591.7 million in the full year 2022, up 18 percent from $502.9 million in the full year 2021.
- GAAP operating loss was $(152.5) million and non-GAAP operating loss was $(22.4) million in the full year 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $(130.4) million, or $(3.21) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(17.8) million, or $(0.44) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2022.
Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
- As of December 31, 2022, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
- During the full year 2022, the Company generated $49.7 million in net cash provided by operating activities.
- As of December 31, 2022, total deferred revenue was $408.4 million, a 29 percent increase from $317.3 million at December 31, 2021.
Key Business Highlights
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $570 million, an increase of 45 percent from $393 million at December 31, 2021.
- The Subscription portion of ARR was $364 million, or 64 percent of total ARR at December 31, 2022. This represents an increase of 99 percent from $183 million, or 46 percent of total ARR, at December 31, 2021.
- The Maintenance portion of ARR was $206 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $210 million at December 31, 2021.
- Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter was $142.6 million, an increase of 39 percent from $102.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, recurring revenue was $498.3 million, an increase of 43 percent from $348.7 million for the full year 2021.
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $713 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 38 percent compared to $516 million at December 31, 2021.
- 90 percent of total license bookings in the fourth quarter 2022 were related to subscription bookings, compared to approximately 71 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, 88 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with approximately 66 percent for the full year 2021.
- Added a strong number of new logos in the quarter, signing more than 380 new customers during the fourth quarter of 2022.
CyberArk Announces Planned Executive Changes
CyberArk today announced that Founder, Chairman and CEO, Udi Mokady, will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, (Executive Chair) effective April 3, 2023. At that time, Matthew Cohen, CyberArk's Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors. The details of the announcement can be accessed here.
Recent Developments
- CyberArk was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management(1), the only vendor to be named a leader for both Gartner® Magic Quadrant Privileged Access Management(2) and Access Management in 2022.
- CyberArk was named a Leader in KuppingerCole "Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication" for 2022(3)
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of February 9, 2023, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 as indicated below.
First Quarter 2023:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $160.0 million and $164.0 million, representing growth of 25 percent to 29 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of ($15.5) million to $(12.5) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.30) to $(0.23) per basic and diluted share.
- Assumes 41.3 million weighted average basic and diluted shares.
Full Year 2023:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $724.0 million to $736.0 million, representing growth of 22 percent to 24 percent compared to the full year 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) is expected to be in the range of $(5.0) million to $5.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.28 per diluted share.
- Assumes 46.1 million weighted average diluted shares
- ARR as of December 31, 2023 is expected to be in the range of $730 million to $740 million, representing growth of 28 percent to 30 percent from December 31, 2022.
(1) Gartner®, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, by Henrique Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Brian Guthrie, 1 November 2022.
(2) Gartner®, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, by Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, 19th July 2022.
(3) KuppingerCole Analysts AG, "Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication," October 4, 2022 by Alejandro Leal
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.
Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.
Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.
Recurring Revenue
- Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
- Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies.
- Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.
The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exit costs, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Revenues:
|Subscription
$
47,557
$
88,451
$
134,628
$
280,649
|Perpetual license
38,674
14,579
115,738
49,964
|Maintenance and professional services
65,089
66,121
252,551
261,097
|Total revenues
151,320
169,151
502,917
591,710
|Cost of revenues:
|Subscription
8,123
13,762
25,837
46,249
|Perpetual license
979
913
3,904
2,893
|Maintenance and professional services
16,594
20,153
63,566
76,904
|Total cost of revenues
25,696
34,828
93,307
126,046
|Gross profit
125,624
134,323
409,610
465,664
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
40,747
51,477
142,121
190,321
|Sales and marketing
77,564
90,737
274,401
345,273
|General and administrative
19,162
22,178
71,425
82,520
|Total operating expenses
137,473
164,392
487,947
618,114
|Operating loss
(11,849
)
(30,069
)
(78,337
)
(152,450
)
|Financial income (expense), net
(3,245
)
9,163
(12,992
)
15,432
|Loss before taxes on income
(15,094
)
(20,906
)
(91,329
)
(137,018
)
|Tax benefit (taxes on income)
(1,793
)
(1,298
)
7,383
6,650
|Net loss
$
(16,887
)
$
(22,204
)
$
(83,946
)
$
(130,368
)
|Basic net loss per ordinary share
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.54
)
$
(2.12
)
$
(3.21
)
|Diluted net loss per ordinary share
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.54
)
$
(2.12
)
$
(3.21
)
|Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic
39,982,230
40,923,682
39,645,453
40,583,002
|Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted
39,982,230
40,923,682
39,645,453
40,583,002
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
356,850
$
347,338
|Short-term bank deposits
369,645
305,843
|Marketable securities
199,933
301,101
|Trade receivables
113,211
120,817
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,225
22,482
|Total current assets
1,061,864
1,097,581
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
300,662
227,748
|Property and equipment, net
20,183
23,474
|Intangible assets, net
17,866
27,508
|Goodwill
123,717
153,241
|Other long-term assets
121,743
217,040
|Deferred tax asset
47,167
72,809
|Total long-term assets
631,338
721,820
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,693,202
$
1,819,401
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
10,076
$
13,642
|Employees and payroll accruals
75,442
77,328
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
23,576
33,584
|Deferred revenues
230,908
327,918
|Total current liabilities
340,002
452,472
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Convertible senior notes, net
520,094
569,344
|Deferred revenues
86,367
80,524
|Other long-term liabilities
20,227
38,917
|Total long-term liabilities
626,688
688,785
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
966,690
1,141,257
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value
104
107
|Additional paid-in capital
588,937
660,289
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
397
(15,560
)
|Retained earnings
137,074
33,308
|Total shareholders' equity
726,512
678,144
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,693,202
$
1,819,401
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2021
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(83,946
)
$
(130,368
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
14,228
16,203
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
7,532
3,894
|Share-based compensation
95,436
120,821
|Deferred income taxes, net
(11,972
)
(15,630
)
|Increase in trade receivables
(20,083
)
(7,606
)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
17,792
2,980
|Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others
(44,423
)
(37,141
)
|Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
6,204
4,558
|Increase in trade payables
1,499
4,053
|Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues
74,767
91,167
|Increase in employees and payroll accruals
23,821
714
|Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities
(101
)
4,801
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
(6,014
)
(8,738
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
74,740
49,708
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from (investment in) short and long term deposits, net
(105,069
)
35,669
|Investment in marketable securities and other
(357,210
)
(375,731
)
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
243,013
325,472
|Purchase of property and equipment
(8,928
)
(12,517
)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(41,285
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(228,194
)
(68,392
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments of withholding tax related to employee stock plans
(789
)
(184
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
11,738
1,968
|Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan
-
15,143
|Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
-
(4,702
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
10,949
12,225
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(142,505
)
(6,459
)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
(689
)
(3,053
)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
500,044
356,850
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
356,850
$
347,338
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
20,437
$
20,497
$
74,740
$
49,708
|Less:
|Purchase of property and equipment
(1,741
)
(3,739
)
(8,928
)
(12,517
)
|Free cash flow
$
18,696
$
16,758
$
65,812
$
37,191
|GAAP net cash used in investing activities
(96,339
)
(247
)
(228,194
)
(68,392
)
|GAAP net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,157
)
563
10,949
12,225
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Gross profit
$
125,624
$
134,323
$
409,610
$
465,664
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
3,167
4,098
11,158
15,060
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
70
82
242
346
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,279
1,705
5,112
6,044
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
130,140
$
140,208
$
426,122
$
487,114
|Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Operating expenses
$
137,473
$
164,392
$
487,947
$
618,114
|Less:
|Share-based compensation (1)
23,495
28,130
84,278
105,761
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
175
153
698
611
|Acquisition related expenses
-
-
-
2,244
|Facility exit and transition costs
-
-
760
-
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
113,803
$
136,109
$
402,211
$
509,498
|Reconciliation of Operating loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Operating loss
$
(11,849
)
$
(30,069
)
$
(78,337
)
$
(152,450
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
26,662
32,228
95,436
120,821
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
70
82
242
346
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,454
1,858
5,810
6,655
|Acquisition related expenses
-
-
-
2,244
|Facility exit and transition costs
-
-
760
-
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
16,337
$
4,099
$
23,911
$
(22,384
)
|Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Net loss
$
(16,887
)
$
(22,204
)
$
(83,946
)
$
(130,368
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
26,662
32,228
95,436
120,821
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
70
82
242
346
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,454
1,858
5,810
6,655
|Acquisition related expenses
-
-
-
2,244
|Facility exit and transition costs
-
-
760
-
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
4,505
746
17,790
2,980
|Unrealized Gain from investment in privately held companies
-
-
-
(324
)
|Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments
(4,045
)
(5,560
)
(22,682
)
(20,189
)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
11,759
$
7,150
$
13,410
$
(17,835
)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
|Basic
$
0.29
$
0.17
$
0.34
$
(0.44
)
|Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.16
$
0.33
$
(0.44
)
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
39,982,230
40,923,682
39,645,453
40,583,002
|Diluted
41,622,091
45,600,508
40,804,053
40,583,002
|(1) Share-based Compensation :
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
309
$
737
$
853
$
2,264
|Cost of revenues - Perpetual license
66
40
234
143
|Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services
2,792
3,321
10,071
12,653
|Research and development
5,620
7,315
20,498
27,102
|Sales and marketing
10,926
13,684
38,546
51,099
|General and administrative
6,949
7,131
25,234
27,560
|Total share-based compensation
$
26,662
$
32,228
$
95,436
$
120,821
|(2) Amortization of intangible assets :
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
1,157
$
1,663
$
4,468
$
5,894
|Cost of revenues - Perpetual license
122
42
644
150
|Sales and marketing
175
153
698
611
|Total amortization of intangible assets
$
1,454
$
1,858
$
5,810
$
6,655
|(3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.
