NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

" Our results in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 demonstrate the durability of demand for our solutions and strong execution," said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. " Our subscription bookings mix reached a new record of 90 percent in the fourth quarter, well above the mix assumed in our guidance framework. The higher mix drove our Annual Recurring Revenue to $570 million, an increase of 45 percent year over year and significantly above our guidance, but also negatively impacted our recognized revenue in the quarter. We also once again set a record for net new Total ARR and Subscription ARR in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter 2022. Customers are embracing our identity security platform, the most comprehensive in the market and our solutions are being prioritized by Chief Information Security Officers. As we look ahead, we believe that our competitive position has never been stronger. With our leadership position, durable demand trends and our strong execution, we believe we are positioned to navigate the current economic uncertainty and continue to capitalize on our massive opportunity and deliver long-term profitable growth."

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Subscription revenue was $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 86 percent from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Perpetual license revenue was $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenue was $169.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12 percent from $151.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $(30.1) million and non-GAAP operating income was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(22.2) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Subscription revenue was $280.6 million in the full year 2022, an increase of 108 percent from $134.6 million in the full year 2021.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $261.1 million in the full year 2022, an increase of 3 percent from $252.6 million in the full year 2021.

Total revenue was $591.7 million in the full year 2022, up 18 percent from $502.9 million in the full year 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $(152.5) million and non-GAAP operating loss was $(22.4) million in the full year 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(130.4) million, or $(3.21) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(17.8) million, or $(0.44) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2022.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of December 31, 2022, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.

During the full year 2022, the Company generated $49.7 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

As of December 31, 2022, total deferred revenue was $408.4 million, a 29 percent increase from $317.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Key Business Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $570 million, an increase of 45 percent from $393 million at December 31, 2021. The Subscription portion of ARR was $364 million, or 64 percent of total ARR at December 31, 2022. This represents an increase of 99 percent from $183 million, or 46 percent of total ARR, at December 31, 2021. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $206 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $210 million at December 31, 2021.

Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter was $142.6 million, an increase of 39 percent from $102.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, recurring revenue was $498.3 million, an increase of 43 percent from $348.7 million for the full year 2021.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $713 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 38 percent compared to $516 million at December 31, 2021.

90 percent of total license bookings in the fourth quarter 2022 were related to subscription bookings, compared to approximately 71 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, 88 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with approximately 66 percent for the full year 2021.

Added a strong number of new logos in the quarter, signing more than 380 new customers during the fourth quarter of 2022.

CyberArk Announces Planned Executive Changes

CyberArk today announced that Founder, Chairman and CEO, Udi Mokady, will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, (Executive Chair) effective April 3, 2023. At that time, Matthew Cohen, CyberArk's Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors. The details of the announcement can be accessed here.

Recent Developments

CyberArk was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management (1) , the only vendor to be named a leader for both Gartner® Magic Quadrant Privileged Access Management (2) and Access Management in 2022.

, the only vendor to be named a leader for both Gartner® Magic Quadrant Privileged Access Management and Access Management in 2022. CyberArk was named a Leader in KuppingerCole "Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication" for 2022(3)

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 9, 2023, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $160.0 million and $164.0 million, representing growth of 25 percent to 29 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of ($15.5) million to $(12.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.30) to $(0.23) per basic and diluted share. Assumes 41.3 million weighted average basic and diluted shares.



Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $724.0 million to $736.0 million, representing growth of 22 percent to 24 percent compared to the full year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) is expected to be in the range of $(5.0) million to $5.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.28 per diluted share. Assumes 46.1 million weighted average diluted shares

ARR as of December 31, 2023 is expected to be in the range of $730 million to $740 million, representing growth of 28 percent to 30 percent from December 31, 2022.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exit costs, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, unrealized gain from investment in privately held companies, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk's (the "Company") management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes to the drivers of the Company's growth and its ability to adapt its solutions to IT security market demands; risks related to the Company's planned transition to a new Chief Executive Officer; the transition of the Company's business to a subscription model that began in 2021; the Company's sales cycles and multiple pricing and delivery models; unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's, or the Company's customers' or partners' systems; an increase in competition within the Privileged Access Management and Identity Security markets; the Company's ability to hire, train, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the Company's ability to sell into existing and new customers and industry verticals; risks related to compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations; the Company's history of incurring net losses and our ability to achieve profitability in the future; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global and regional economies and the resulting effect on the demand for the Company's solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company's ability to find, complete, fully integrate or achieve the expected benefits of additional strategic acquisitions; reliance on third-party cloud providers for the Company's operations and SaaS solutions; the Company's ability to expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; risks related to sales made to government entities; regulatory and geopolitical risks associated with global sales and operations (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and changes in regulatory requirements or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability of the Company's products to help customers achieve and maintain compliance with government regulations or industry standards; risks related to intellectual property claims or the Company's ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 47,557 $ 88,451 $ 134,628 $ 280,649 Perpetual license 38,674 14,579 115,738 49,964 Maintenance and professional services 65,089 66,121 252,551 261,097 Total revenues 151,320 169,151 502,917 591,710 Cost of revenues: Subscription 8,123 13,762 25,837 46,249 Perpetual license 979 913 3,904 2,893 Maintenance and professional services 16,594 20,153 63,566 76,904 Total cost of revenues 25,696 34,828 93,307 126,046 Gross profit 125,624 134,323 409,610 465,664 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,747 51,477 142,121 190,321 Sales and marketing 77,564 90,737 274,401 345,273 General and administrative 19,162 22,178 71,425 82,520 Total operating expenses 137,473 164,392 487,947 618,114 Operating loss (11,849 ) (30,069 ) (78,337 ) (152,450 ) Financial income (expense), net (3,245 ) 9,163 (12,992 ) 15,432 Loss before taxes on income (15,094 ) (20,906 ) (91,329 ) (137,018 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) (1,793 ) (1,298 ) 7,383 6,650 Net loss $ (16,887 ) $ (22,204 ) $ (83,946 ) $ (130,368 ) Basic net loss per ordinary share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (3.21 ) Diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (3.21 ) Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic 39,982,230 40,923,682 39,645,453 40,583,002 Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted 39,982,230 40,923,682 39,645,453 40,583,002

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,850 $ 347,338 Short-term bank deposits 369,645 305,843 Marketable securities 199,933 301,101 Trade receivables 113,211 120,817 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,225 22,482 Total current assets 1,061,864 1,097,581 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 300,662 227,748 Property and equipment, net 20,183 23,474 Intangible assets, net 17,866 27,508 Goodwill 123,717 153,241 Other long-term assets 121,743 217,040 Deferred tax asset 47,167 72,809 Total long-term assets 631,338 721,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,693,202 $ 1,819,401 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 10,076 $ 13,642 Employees and payroll accruals 75,442 77,328 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,576 33,584 Deferred revenues 230,908 327,918 Total current liabilities 340,002 452,472 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 520,094 569,344 Deferred revenues 86,367 80,524 Other long-term liabilities 20,227 38,917 Total long-term liabilities 626,688 688,785 TOTAL LIABILITIES 966,690 1,141,257 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 104 107 Additional paid-in capital 588,937 660,289 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 397 (15,560 ) Retained earnings 137,074 33,308 Total shareholders' equity 726,512 678,144 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,693,202 $ 1,819,401

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (83,946 ) $ (130,368 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,228 16,203 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 7,532 3,894 Share-based compensation 95,436 120,821 Deferred income taxes, net (11,972 ) (15,630 ) Increase in trade receivables (20,083 ) (7,606 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 17,792 2,980 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others (44,423 ) (37,141 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 6,204 4,558 Increase in trade payables 1,499 4,053 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 74,767 91,167 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 23,821 714 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (101 ) 4,801 Changes in operating lease liabilities (6,014 ) (8,738 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,740 49,708 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from (investment in) short and long term deposits, net (105,069 ) 35,669 Investment in marketable securities and other (357,210 ) (375,731 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 243,013 325,472 Purchase of property and equipment (8,928 ) (12,517 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (41,285 ) Net cash used in investing activities (228,194 ) (68,392 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of withholding tax related to employee stock plans (789 ) (184 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,738 1,968 Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan - 15,143 Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions - (4,702 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,949 12,225 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (142,505 ) (6,459 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (689 ) (3,053 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 500,044 356,850 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 356,850 $ 347,338

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,437 $ 20,497 $ 74,740 $ 49,708 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (1,741 ) (3,739 ) (8,928 ) (12,517 ) Free cash flow $ 18,696 $ 16,758 $ 65,812 $ 37,191 GAAP net cash used in investing activities (96,339 ) (247 ) (228,194 ) (68,392 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,157 ) 563 10,949 12,225 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Gross profit $ 125,624 $ 134,323 $ 409,610 $ 465,664 Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 3,167 4,098 11,158 15,060 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 70 82 242 346 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,279 1,705 5,112 6,044 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 130,140 $ 140,208 $ 426,122 $ 487,114 Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Operating expenses $ 137,473 $ 164,392 $ 487,947 $ 618,114 Less: Share-based compensation (1) 23,495 28,130 84,278 105,761 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 175 153 698 611 Acquisition related expenses - - - 2,244 Facility exit and transition costs - - 760 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 113,803 $ 136,109 $ 402,211 $ 509,498 Reconciliation of Operating loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Operating loss $ (11,849 ) $ (30,069 ) $ (78,337 ) $ (152,450 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 26,662 32,228 95,436 120,821 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 70 82 242 346 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,454 1,858 5,810 6,655 Acquisition related expenses - - - 2,244 Facility exit and transition costs - - 760 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 16,337 $ 4,099 $ 23,911 $ (22,384 ) Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss $ (16,887 ) $ (22,204 ) $ (83,946 ) $ (130,368 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 26,662 32,228 95,436 120,821 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 70 82 242 346 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,454 1,858 5,810 6,655 Acquisition related expenses - - - 2,244 Facility exit and transition costs - - 760 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,505 746 17,790 2,980 Unrealized Gain from investment in privately held companies - - - (324 ) Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (4,045 ) (5,560 ) (22,682 ) (20,189 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,759 $ 7,150 $ 13,410 $ (17,835 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ (0.44 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic 39,982,230 40,923,682 39,645,453 40,583,002 Diluted 41,622,091 45,600,508 40,804,053 40,583,002 (1) Share-based Compensation : Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 309 $ 737 $ 853 $ 2,264 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 66 40 234 143 Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services 2,792 3,321 10,071 12,653 Research and development 5,620 7,315 20,498 27,102 Sales and marketing 10,926 13,684 38,546 51,099 General and administrative 6,949 7,131 25,234 27,560 Total share-based compensation $ 26,662 $ 32,228 $ 95,436 $ 120,821 (2) Amortization of intangible assets : Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 1,157 $ 1,663 $ 4,468 $ 5,894 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 122 42 644 150 Sales and marketing 175 153 698 611 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,454 $ 1,858 $ 5,810 $ 6,655 (3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.

