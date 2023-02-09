Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Agreement with Next Realm AI as Potential Data Advisory Firm for EV Operations

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Next Realm AI to explore integration of machine learning technologies for electric vehicle (EV) operations.

The Company announced agreement with Next Realm AI, a New York based technology research firm, to explore integrating machine learning and analytical capabilities to improve customer experiences, accelerate the modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management, and fast track the implementation of data-driven business models for the EV market.

Battery Analytics: Intelligent battery analytics improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries by monitoring performance, state of charge, stress from rapid acceleration and deceleration, temperature and the number of charge cycles.

The Company's Patent Pending Multi-Port Charging Assembly will allow users to use multiple charging features on electric vehicles, which the company plans to market to major EV manufacturers under royalty licensing agreements.

Mining Operations: Artificial intelligence provides many economic benefits for the mining industry through cost reduction, efficiency, and improving productivity, reducing exposure of workers to hazardous conditions, continuous production, and improved safety. Smart sensors and cameras aid automated equipment while also monitoring the safety of workers, and environmental impacts at mines.

Customer Service: Built on top of a Large Language Model (LLM), ChatGPT interacts in a dialogue format understanding a diverse range of prompts and generating human-like responses by predicting future words.

Applications can be trained to understand and classify the sentiment of customer inquiries by identifying customers' emotions, brands can be more equipped to respond in an appropriate manner.

About Next Realm AI

Next Realm AI is a New York based research lab and consulting firm focused on commercial development of next generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. https://nextrealm.ai/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

