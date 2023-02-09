Ensoma, a genomic medicines company developing one-time in vivo treatments that precisely engineer any cell of the hematopoietic system to cure diseases from within, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Twelve Bio ApS, a gene editing company pioneering the therapeutic application of next-generation CRISPR-Cas medicines. The closing follows recent clearance by the Danish Business Authority pursuant to Danish foreign direct investment laws.

In conjunction with the closing, Stefano Stella, Ph.D., co-founder of Twelve Bio, has joined the leadership team at Ensoma as vice president of gene editing. Additionally, Guillermo Montoya, Ph.D., co-founder of Twelve Bio, and Shengdar Q. Tsai, Ph.D., a leading expert in genome engineering and hematology and member of the scientific advisory board of Twelve Bio, will join the scientific advisory board at Ensoma.

About Ensoma

Ensoma believes the future of medicine lies within us. The company's Engenious platform combines innovative delivery technology with the full DNA editing toolkit to tackle diseases that affect millions around the world, such as cancer and autoimmune disease, as well as inherited conditions. Ensoma is supported by top-tier investors, a strategic collaboration with Takeda and a passionate team committed to a bold, global vision for genomic medicine. Ensoma is headquartered in Boston, with additional research operations in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit ensoma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005307/en/

Contacts:

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com