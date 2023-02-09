Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report the final set of assay results from the 2022 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. During the 2022 field season the Company completed thirty-eight (38) diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres ("m") and thirty-three (33) reverse-circulation drill holes for 2,455 m.

Assay results reported herein are from two (2) 2022 diamond drill holes testing the northwestern strike extent of the Imperial Zone, and from previously unsampled portions of a historic 2004 diamond drill hole.

Drill holes DDH22-059 and DDH22-060 successfully intersected multiple mineralized structures with the best results from DDH22-059 returning 2.88 gpt gold over 4.2 m, and 3.63 gpt gold over 5.0 m. The holes were 45 m and 70 m step-outs, respectively, from DDH21-009 which previously reported 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m. (see news release December 9, 2021). The Imperial Zone has now been defined over a strike length of 135 m and is open along strike and to depth.

Drill core from historic drill hole DDH2004-01 was cross-stacked and stored next to the confirmed drill site when completed in 2004 by a prior operator. Endurance geologists recognized an unsampled mineralized zone while re-logging this 2004 drill core, starting at about 50 m down hole. Assaying of this interval returned 3.52 gpt gold over 14.1 metres, including 8.40 gpt gold over 4.1 metres. This intersection is interpreted to be the downdip extension of a poorly exposed outcrop identified in grab samples collected in 2021 that assayed 6.83 gpt gold, 4.50 gpt gold and 2.84 gpt gold.

The lower part of DDH2004-01 intersected the Imperial Zone and was sampled by the previous operator in 2004 and returned 6.69 gpt gold over 33.5 metres starting at 75.0 m downhole in the same approximate area tested by the Company from a different direction with DDH21-009 (see news release December 9, 2021).

"The 2022 exploration program has met and exceeded our original objectives. We now have assay results from all sixty (60) diamond drill holes completed in 2021 and 2022 with over 70% of these drill holes returning significant gold intersections," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "In addition to the significant expansion of the Eagle Zone, we have now demonstrated the Imperial Zone remains open and will become a major target for exploration diamond drilling in 2023."

All diamond drill assay results are reported in Table 1. A surface drill plan for the Imperial Zone is shown in Figure 1. A photo of the 2004 core boxes sampled and reported in this release are shown in Figure 2. A longitudinal section encompassing the Imperial and Eagle zones and a schematic geological interpretation of the Eagle Area is available on the Company website. The complete tabulation of previous RC and 2021/2022 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

The company is currently planning and finalizing budgets for a 2023 drill program that will involve exploring the Eagle Zone at depth over about 550 m of strike, completing infill drilling at the Eagle area, initial drill testing between Eagle and Imperial, and diamond drill testing the unexplored areas northwest of the Imperial Zone which is now confirmed to be open to expansion with these results.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Since 2020, all rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

2022 Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

The 2004 historic drill hole reported in this release was from drilling completed by a previous operator. Reporting is limited and drilling procedures cannot be confirmed to be of CIM Best Practices Guidelines. Therefore the Company cautions that the drilling activity cannot be relied upon due to poor quality georeferencing, lack of down-dip survey information, and lack of QA/QC protocols. Despite best estimates by the Company, the drill intersection mentioned in this release may not accurately represent the true width of the reported intersection and further confirmation work is required.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

