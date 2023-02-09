Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Z. Kshatriya, CPA, CA, CPA (CO), ICD.D to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as Chairman of the Board and Audit Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Kshatriya is currently the Managing Director of a Toronto-based Business Advisory firm providing executive management, governance and compliance oversight, and capital markets advisory services to small and mid-market private and publicly listed companies. He has over 20 years of progressive experience in corporate finance, governance, accounting, taxation, and auditing obtained in public accounting practice and industry. Mr. Kshatriya's extensive capital markets experience includes: the formation and development of mineral resource exploration companies from inception to initial public offerings; the formation and offerings of flow-through limited partnerships; raising capital; merger and acquisition activity; serving on private and public company boards; and, proxy contests.

Most recently, and prior to his role as Managing Director, Mr. Kshatriya served as Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of a United States based mineral resources company that was listed both in the US and in Canada. Prior to that role, Mr. Kshatriya worked for a Toronto based, Canadian listed mining merchant bank where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kshatriya earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Honours in Accounting and Finance, from York University in Toronto. He is a graduate of the director's education program at the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and is an institute certified director (ICD.D). He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the United States and a graduate from the Colorado State Board of Accountancy.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU commented, "We are pleased to have Manish join the Company as Chairman. He brings a significant amount of mineral exploration and capital markets experience to TRU and is eager to harness his expertise to bolster TRU's market presence."

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 200,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to Mr. Kshatriya in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. These Options have an exercise price of $0.065 each and a 3-year term. Of these Options, 50,000 vested immediately and the remaining 150,000 vest 12 months after the grant date.

To facilitate Mr. Kshatriya joining the Board, Mr. Colin Sutherland has resigned to reduce his overall business commitments.

Mr. Freudman added, "We sincerely thank Colin for his insights and guidance during his tenure as a director. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value, through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 239.5 km2 land package, including a recently-discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its past financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

