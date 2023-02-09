Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats to Offer Test Rides During Miami Boat Show Showcasing Why Twin Vee is Known for 'The Best Riding Boats on the Water'

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it will be offering test rides of its boats to attendees at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19, 2023.

Located at the Suzuki Oasis at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club, three of Twin Vee's Go Fish X (GFX) models will be on display and available for attendees to test ride:

the thirty-four-foot 340 GFX,

the forty-foot 400 GFX, and

the all-new twenty-four-foot 240 Dual Console GFX ECO

Visit Twin Vee at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15th - 19th, 2023, at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, visit the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show website at https://www.miamiboatshow.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

