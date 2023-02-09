Enlighta Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Enlighta Inc. (TSXV:NLTA) ("Enlighta" or the "Company") announces that the Company has not satisfied the continued listing requirements policy of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to maintain its listing as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV. As a result, the Company will transfer to the NEX board of the TSXV effective February 10, 2023.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NLTA to NLTA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSXV. The NEX board has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their operations and affairs to meet TSXV or TSX continued listing requirements.

Further to the Company's press release on June 7, 2022 regarding the Private Placement and Debt Settlement (the "Transactions"), the Company is still in negotiations to finalize the terms and conditions of such Transactions and will announce updated terms after the transfer to NEX. The Transactions have been delayed as the Company had to obtain TSXV approvals and background checks (cleared on October 27, 2022), onboarding of the appointed Directors Christina (Chaofan) Gong and John Wallace (announced on June 30, 2022) and changing market and funding conditions by the placee. We intend to complete such Transactions prior to March 31, 2023.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Alan Tam as CFO of Enlighta effective immediately. Mr. Tam will continue with the Company in the capacity as a consultant and transition to a new CFO when appointed by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Tam for all his years of service with the Company.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta Inc. is a diversified healthcare, medical, green and clean technology company active in global strategic partnerships and in licensing of technologies and assets for rapid growth and high value solutions. Additional details with respect to the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of Enlighta. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the agreements with Enlighta. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Enlighta does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

