Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Announces Partnership with Carahsoft to Provide Cyber-Attack Prevention Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Intrusion's Master Government Aggregator®, making the Company's innovative Shield products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

Intrusion Shield helps Government agencies strengthen their Zero Trust strategies by evaluating all inbound and outbound connections. Operating under the assumption that all networks have been compromised, Intrusion provides advanced protection against Zero-Days that may exist in an organization's environment.

The Shield product line includes:

On-Premise Network Protection: Protects networks from malicious inbound and outbound traffic.

Protects networks from malicious inbound and outbound traffic. Cloud Network Security: Protects cloud environments with an automated protective gateway.

Protects cloud environments with an automated protective gateway. Endpoint Protection : Enables secure access to organizational resources from any device, anywhere in the world.

: Enables secure access to organizational resources from any device, anywhere in the world. Cyber Threat Consulting: Provides in-depth network analysis, threat intelligence reporting, and strategic guidance.

"Having a Zero-Trust mindset and implementing resources such as Intrusion Shield are vital for Government agencies to protect their connections and block external threats to their networks," said Richard Maigue, Sales Director who leads the Intrusion Team at Carahsoft. "We are proud to partner with Intrusion and leverage our reseller network relationships to promote Intrusion's deployment in the Public Sector. The addition of Intrusion's solutions to the Carahsoft portfolio provides a proactive threat identification dataset of incidents for organizations to monitor nefarious behavior in the hybrid and cloud world."

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners due to their expertise in connecting Federal, State and Local Government agencies with leading cybersecurity solution providers. We are honored to be added to Carahsoft's cybersecurity solutions portfolio to help protect Public Sector infrastructure, networks, and assets," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "With Carahsoft's deep industry expertise and broad customer base, we can provide our Intrusion Shield products to protect their customer's critical infrastructure from virtual attackers. We have long been a trusted partner of the Federal Government and this partnership will expand our reach in the Public Sector."

Intrusion's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Intrusion team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-4771 or EcoSystemVendors@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their IT infrastructure. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

