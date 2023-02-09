Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Thrupenny, the decentralised financial ecosystem that empowers individuals and communities to take control of their own financial futures, is proud to announce the launch of its long-awaited staking functionality. This new feature provides users with a secure and user-friendly way to earn rewards for participating in the platform's governance and supporting the growth of the ecosystem.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/154186_513d9d57f4e07835_001full.jpg

Thrupenny's Mission: Thrupenny's mission is to offer a broad range of financial services that meet the needs of a wide-ranging user base, from web2 to web3, and from retail investors to institutional players. The platform offers secure storage, trading, and management of digital assets, access to DeFi services, and the ability to earn interest on assets and access liquidity.

Background: Thrupenny was founded with the belief that financial freedom should not be limited to a select few. The company's founders saw an opportunity to create a platform that would allow individuals and communities to take control of their own financial futures, free from the constraints of traditional financial institutions. Thrupenny's decentralised financial ecosystem is built on the principles of transparency, security, and accessibility, and is designed to cater to the needs of a diverse user base.

Product/Service Overview: Thrupenny's platform provides users with secure storage, trading, and management of digital assets, as well as access to a range of DeFi services. These services include lending and borrowing, allowing users to earn interest on their assets and access liquidity when they need it. Thrupenny's platform also offers a governance model that allows community participation in decision-making, ensuring that the platform remains true to its values and mission.

Staking Functionality: Thrupenny's new staking functionality is an exciting addition to its expanding list of features. Users can now take part in the platform's governance and earn rewards for staking and liquidity provision.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/154186_513d9d57f4e07835_002full.jpg

Accessible and User-Friendly Platform: Thrupenny's platform has been designed to be both accessible and user-friendly, with a focus on security and compliance. The company is committed to promoting the adoption and growth of the platform and is continuously seeking new opportunities and partnerships to increase the use and value of TPY for its community and investors.

On the Path to Contribute More in the DeFi Ecosystem: With the addition of its staking functionality, Thrupenny aims to play a significant role in the decentralised financial industry. The company prioritises empowering individuals and communities to manage their financial futures and the launch of staking is a substantial progress towards achieving that objective.

"We are thrilled to bring staking to our users and continue our mission to democratise finance," said Alvis Leong, CEO of Thrupenny. "This new functionality is an important step in our journey to empower individuals and communities to take control of their own financial futures and we look forward to continuing to serve our users and grow our community."

For more information on Thrupenny and its new staking functionality, please visit and follow their social channels at https://linktr.ee/thrupenny.

Media Contact

Company: Thrupenny Protocol

Contact Name: Justin Sim

Email: cs@thrupenny.io

Website: https://thrupenny.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154186