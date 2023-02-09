Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, reports planned expansion across Canada with Whole Foods Market.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces today that it will be expanding its presence in Canada through additional distribution at Whole Foods Markets. Komo's line of frozen meals and meal helpers will now be available in all 14 Whole Foods Market locations in Canada, with the newly expanded listings to be on shelves by May of 2023.

Whole Foods West will be expanding their line of Komo frozen foods from 3 SKUs to 5 SKUs in western Canada and Whole Foods Ontario will be carrying all 5 SKUs, including Komo's 2 serve Lasagna, 2 serve Shepherds Pie, 2 serve Mac & Greens, as well as Komo's line of Meal Helpers: BBQ Mushroom Lentil Taco Filling and Walnut Mushroom Bolognese.

"We're thrilled that Whole Foods Market is adding more Komo products to their selection and continues to support Komo's efforts to bring convenience and high quality plant-based meals to our shared end-consumer," says William White, CEO of Komo. "Our goal has always been to make plant-based eating accessible to everyone, and this expansion into Whole Foods nationally takes us one step closer to achieving that goal"

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. Komo's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's 9 products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life. Komo's products are now available in over 840 retail locations across Canada.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:

William White,

President & CEO,

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



will@komoeats.com



+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward- looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154231