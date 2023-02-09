With a global commitment to regulatory compliance, RRD supports a broad range of diagnostic test kit services for manufacturers, virtual care companies, retailers, and health insurance companies

R.R. Donnelley Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced the extended portfolio of end-to-end services to support at-home testing. These services enable diagnostic device, at-home healthcare, health insurance, and point-of-care testing companies in their efforts to keep pace with the evolution of healthcare.

As the pandemic disrupted supply chains, it also shifted consumer preferences and accelerated adoption of at-home and digital healthcare. For many test manufacturers and healthcare companies, a number of challenges (e.g., labor constraints, infrastructure limitations, inventory visibility, supply irregularity, compliance, complex IT requirements, etc.) continue to stand in the way of bringing innovative new products and solutions to market.

Identifying an opportunity to provide greater support, RRD solidified its end-to-end offering that integrates and advances the regulated kitting, production, and fulfillment workstream. This solution includes a strategic alignment of the following RRD services:

Packaging and labeling solutions structural engineering, folding cartons, rigid boxes, branded corrugated, prototyping and testing, labels, instructions for use

structural engineering, folding cartons, rigid boxes, branded corrugated, prototyping and testing, labels, instructions for use Sourcing and supply chain - component procurement, configuration and assembly, track and trace

- component procurement, configuration and assembly, track and trace Fulfillment services - direct-to-patient compliant ordering, warehousing, fulfillment

- direct-to-patient compliant ordering, warehousing, fulfillment Creative and Professional Services - graphic design, kit ideation, and technology integration (Web and API)

RRD's global network includes regulatory-compliant facilities, from FDA registration and ISO accreditation through cGMP compliance and SOC/SOC2+ for direct-to-consumer fulfillment. The company's expertise is built on nearly two decades of experience producing and kitting diagnostic and medical kits.

"There has been significant innovation and advancement in the diagnostic test kits market in recent years, and we're now seeing increased availability of rapid testing in new categories, such as diabetes, fertility, and sexually transmitted infections," said John Pecaric, Head of Operations at RRD. "The pandemic accelerated the emergence of diagnostic testing for point-of-care and at-home, driving the need for increased accuracy and reliability."

Pecaric adds, "Thanks to existing global resources and decades of experience in the life sciences sector, our organization is well positioned to help clients reimagine the care experience and take their products to market without compromise. RRD has the automation capabilities, capacity, and accreditations to help clients scale operations and manage the complexity of telehealth, virtual care platforms, and health insurance requirements."

RRD has longstanding relationships with a number of medical device providers, including Siemens Healthineers. When the FDA approved the rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test, Siemens Healthineers collaborated with RRD for the inbound receipt, inspection, warehousing, labeling, fulfillment, and logistics of the tests. RRD leveraged its supply chain expertise and ability to scale quickly to facilitate the time-sensitive project.

For more information about RRD's vertically integrated solution for the medical diagnostics industry, visit rrd.com/diagnostic-testing.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry's most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

