Transaction Network Services (TNS) has announced the appointment of payments industry specialist Matthew Thomas to the role of Managing Director, UK and Ireland for its Payments Market business.

Matthew brings more than 20 years' experience to TNS, through his time with Cardtronics, DC Payments and NCR, among others. He was most recently Chief Technology Officer, International, at Cardtronics, where he was responsible for leading its technology teams across all the company's international markets. Matthew also spent time as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand for DC Payments.

A keen pioneer in the payments industry, Matthew was a founding member of UK ATM company and Link member Cashbox in 2003, building the company from a strong foundation which led to its acquisition by InfoCash, part of Triton, in 2010. Matthew oversaw the integration of the two companies, and the success of the combined business meant it was subsequently acquired by DC Payments.

"I am excited to be joining TNS at a time of great opportunity as it invests significantly in its payments product portfolio," said Matthew. "We have a dedicated and talented team who understand the challenges our customers face, and, combined with our innovative solutions, we are ideally placed to help our customers and partners navigate this era of rapid digital transformation."

TNS' end-to-end Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions provide payment acceptance, connectivity and orchestration services to customers across 45 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive and far-reaching firms serving the payments industry.

"We're delighted to welcome Matthew to our global leadership team," said John Tait, Global Managing Director for TNS' Payments Market. "Our UK and Ireland business is strategically important thanks to its advanced marketplace and widespread technology adoption. To ensure our continued success we needed a leader with industry expertise and relationships, and a deep understanding of payments processing and networks across the UK and Ireland. I look forward to working with Matt in this part of the world."

TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider, and its secure network is supported 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operating Centers based in the USA, UK, Malaysia and Australia. With a strong payments heritage and more than 30 years of expertise, TNS accepts, connects, and securely processes billions of transactions every year.

About Transaction Network Services

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

