ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the launch of ProActive Recyclable R-2050, their newest patent-pending addition to the ProActive Recyclable® series of polyethylene-based structures, being introduced to serve the European market. R-2050's unique performance characteristics make it an ideal replacement for conventional multi-material laminates without affecting the high-speed filling line efficiencies.

R-2050 is the newest member of the ProActive Sustainability family and is available in standard and high-barrier versions to maintain or extend the shelf life of food products. Both platforms are widely recyclable in Europe through existing streams, and OPRL compliant in the UK for front-of-store drop-off.

"ProAmpac continues to deliver on our mission to help our customers meet their sustainable packaging goals. The ProActive Recyclable® R-2050 series is now produced and available in the United Kingdom and Europe as a sustainable alternative to conventional multi-material laminated structures without sacrificing performance," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Available in rollstock or premade pouches with optional recyclable reclose features, the R-2050 series is ideal for various applications, including dry foods, frozen foods, pet treats and fresh produce.

"R-2050 is engineered to have high clarity and drop resistance, excellent stiffness and dimpling resistance for a premium shelf appearance," states Hesam Tabatabaei, global vice president of product development and innovation at ProAmpac. "R-2050 provides superior puncture resistance and excellent directional tear without the need for laser scoring. Engineered with superior heat resistance, R-2050 allows for optimal speeds, a wide operating window, and high efficiencies on high-speed horizontal, vertical, and flow wrap form fill sealing lines," added Tabatabaei.

R-2050 utilizes ProAmpac's award-winning high definition (HD) flexographic printed graphics and is available with matte or gloss registration to offer brands a package that pops off the shelf. In addition to the R-2050, ProAmpac offers a range of ProActive Recyclable film and paper-based flexible packaging solutions.

Come see samples of ProActive Recyclable R-2050 at ProAmpac's stand (N34) during Packaging Innovations, 15-16 February in Birmingham, England. To set up a meeting or to learn more about how ProAmpac can help meet your sustainable packaging goals, contact marketing at Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

