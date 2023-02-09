ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Creates "Kelce Super Bowl Stadium Showdown" Seen in and Around State Farm Stadium During the Game Featuring E-Cite Motors New EV Sportscar

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC Pink:RLTR) announces that it has produced a dynamic race depicting the competition between the Kelce brothers that will be seen during the Super Bowl by attendees in and around State Farm Stadium.

The video presentation features the new E-Cite Motors all electric affordable sportscar the EV-GT. Two E-Cite EV-GTs, (one red numbered 87 and one green numbered 62 both labeled Kelce) compete in one hot lap around the E-Cite SIM test track to see which one will edge out the other. The winner will be determined by the performance of the Kelce brothers in the football game itself and will be revealed after the game has concluded.

A special preview is now available at www.ecitemotors.com

The video presentation of the "Kelce Stadium Showdown" race will be available to attendees at and around the stadium on video screens, mobile, and other mediums during the game. The final will be viewable to the rest of the world following the game.

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to compete against each other in a Superbowl. Jason who is a center for the Eagles wears the number 62 while brother Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs whose number is 87. Jason is a six-time Pro Bowler and has one Super Bowl ring with the Eagles (Super Bowl LII). Travis is an eight-time Pro Bowler who also has one Superbowl ring with the Chiefs, (Super Bowl LIV).

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser stated: "Having our affordable all electric sportscar the EV-GT seen by attendees of the Super Bowl in a such a fun manner honoring the Kelce brothers is very exciting. We will be watching not only the game but the Kelce brothers, as there will be only one winner."

ReelTime CEO Commented: "Working very closely with both companies, I am humbled by the talent and collaboration that went into this production. The fact that we are able to pay tribute to the Kelce brothers accomplishments in the process made it even more special."

The experience was created in conjunction with E-Cite by ReelTime VR (OTC:RLTR) utilizing E-Cites actual CAD Data and ReelTimes state of the art imaging and 360 modeling capabilities.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR).

