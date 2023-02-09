Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) ("Bell Buckle"), a holding company that seeks investments and businesses in the Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 billion dollar market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States, and its subsidiary, Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs, announced the addition of two new independent Board Members.

"We are delighted to welcome our new board members to Bell Buckle Holdings," said Robert Clegg, CEO of Bell Buckle Holdings. "Their experience and business expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand."

The company is also currently interviewing executives and professionals in sports, franchising and operations management. Interested parties should contact us at ceo@bellbuckleholdings.com.

The new independent Board Members include:

Nicholas Coriano, who also runs Cervitude Intelligent Relations, which advises Bell Buckle and other OTC entities, is a dynamic and multifaceted finance professional who was a former wall street executive and is currently a consultant to clients on 5 continents. He has had tenures at Merrill Lynch and The New York Stock Exchange. In addition he has consulted with multiple private and public company clients valued between $5 million and $500 million with functions including investor relations, capital formation and strategic business consulting. He is a graduate of The University of Connecticut where he obtained a BS in Business Finance and obtained his Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Mr. Coriano is fluent in Spanish.

Barry Fabyan, a Senior Managing Director at JLL, one of the world's largest commercial real estate firms with offices in 80 countries, has been a successful real estate executive for over 25 years. One of the best high school golfers in Ohio history, Barry went on to become a three-time All American at Wake Forest, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & History in 1989. After a seven-year stint playing professional golf, he joined The Bissell Companies, a Charlotte, NC based developer, becoming integrally involved in the development and leasing of Ballantyne Corporate Park. After leasing over four million square feet, he joined JLL, where he continued his strong reputation for completing large complex negotiations. He has participated in nearly $2 Billion of real estate transactions, effectively executing sale and lease deals for millions of square feet of investment properties. He is a member of CRCBR and a graduate of its Leadership Program. Barry served on the board for the Morrison YMCA in South Charlotte and is a member of Charlotte Region Board of Commercial Realtors. In his spare time, he is a Catechist at St. Matthew Catholic Church and has coached youth basketball.

"I am excited about the opportunities at Bell Buckle and their recently released Roadmap to acquire businesses, franchises and joint ventures in the youth sports arena," said Nicholas Coriano. "I look forward to working with Robert & Barry to develop a high caliber executive team to dominate the youth sports world."

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 billion dollar market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs. Jump Start Sports partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that teach kids team building, friendship, self-esteem and sportsmanship through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served tens of thousands of children across many communities in 5 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina. Jump Start Sports recently completed its Franchise Disclosure Document, and is now actively awarding Franchises nationwide. Our mission is to provide opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities. For more information, go to www.jumpstartsports.com or www.bellbuckleholdings.com.

