Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Recognizes Three Purpose-Led Entrepreneurs During National Entrepreneurship Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / This National Entrepreneurship Week, SkysTheLimit.org is proud to recognize three founders - from its community of over 45,000 entrepreneurs from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups - who are pushing the boundaries to transform lives for the better.

This National Entrepreneurship Week, Sky's the Limit is pleased to celebrate the achievements of:

Victor Sandifer, based in Atlanta, GA, is Founder of Run The World Clothing. His business provides quality, stylish, cut, and sew apparel that also has a powerful message of consciousness: anyone who gives back to the world with their passion is running the world.

Victor has a passion for educating and empowering his community and has created Run The World Clothing as a vessel to educate, inspire, and empower like-minded individuals to use their own passion to help others. In addition, his apparel company prides itself on its community engagement and service. The organization hosts free events that bring people together to have fun, and an annual charity basketball tournament.

"I was born and raised in Oakland. Growing up I did not see many businesses in my community owned by people that looked like me. Consequently, I did not think entrepreneurship was an option for me. Not until I got into the workforce and figured that working a conventional job was not for me. Entrepreneurship has given me true freedom and has made everyday for me purposeful. I decided to join SkysTheLimit.org because I know how important it is to have like-minded people in your circle help you become successful. Having mentors has helped me see my business from a different perspective. Good mentors have always shared with me their honest opinions and have helped me grow and build a stronger business. Also, having mentors and other entrepreneurs on my side has helped me build a stronger network," said Victor.

Alain Justilien, based in Walnut Creek, CA, is Founder, CEO, and Owner of Justilien Home Stays, a mid-term rental agency that provides housing for traveling professionals who are looking to stay in comfortable, curated accommodation for a month or longer and have found that other existing options don't always meet their unique needs.

"My background is in sales, and I've always been a go-getter, ever since college. I have joined Sky's the Limit because I believe that only entrepreneurs can achieve true financial freedom. Through reading books such as Think and Grow Rich, and listening to guys like Timothy Ferris, Grant Cardone, Brian Tracy, and many others, I realized that I've always been an entrepreneur at heart. I've joined this community to link with other like-minded individuals who have a dream to be financially liberated and also have someone to hold me accountable. I am motivated day-to-day to keep working on my business knowing that I have a family to live for (new baby girl included) and to impact my generation for people who need to see an example of someone who's done the work and is becoming successful," said Alain.

Tiffany Nelson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is Founder of Imagiread - an organization supporting children and their community with culturally responsive literacy development instruction. Birthed from a love of children's literature and family learning engagement, Tiffany started Imagiread in 2010, shortly after the writing and self-publishing of her first title, It's Water Time, Ma, a popular S.T.E.M. reference with school-aged children, parents, and educators. It eventually caught the attention of the Executive Director at an educational organization who wanted to collaborate to create a S.T.R.E.A.M-based literacy development curriculum. Her research uncovered the need for programs that empower, inspire, and offer a progressive continuum in order to be representative and responsive to cultural diversity and inclusion, and facilitated ethically and with integrity.

"I'm a Cultural Communications Consultant who is extremely passionate about creating and facilitating 21st Century culturally responsive literacy development instruction that reinforces mindful learning in safe environments. Literacy development is the key to conscious and active learning. As a foundation, every child is capable of being a strong reader when they are accepted, acknowledged, and supported. With over a decade of experience and proof of concept, I'm ready to ethically digitize Imagiread's system so that we can reach 1 million children. Sky's the Limit has been incredible. Once I joined, not only was I fortunate enough to have one mentor, but I had two! They are both dynamic IT professionals that helped me to restructure Imagiread's programming so that it's ready for web-based applications integration and launch," said Tiffany.

As we honor National Entrepreneurship Week, these founders are defining purpose-led entrepreneurship for this century and offering inspiration, hope, and wisdom for future generations.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for entrepreneurs from traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships .

About SkysThelimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

