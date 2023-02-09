AEG's LA Kings Partner With Bikes for Kids Foundation to Donate 65 Bikes to Third Grade Class at Annalee Elementary School in Carson, CA

NORTHAMPTON, MA ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / On February 8, 2023, AEG's LA Kings partnered with Bikes for Kids Foundation to assemble and gift 65 new bikes to third graders at Annalee Elementary School in Carson, CA.

The donation was part of the team's G.O.A.L.S. program presented by Blue Shield of California which focusses on character building and wellness activities for youth in Los Angeles. Additional sponsorship support was provided by CalHope.

Initially, the students believed that they were entering an essay contest for a chance to win a brand new bike. They were surprised when LA Kings' representatives Daryl Evans, Blake Bolden, the LA Kings Ice Crew, and team's mascot, Bailey gave the entire class new bikes and helmets.

Followed by the bicycle distribution, the Kings' Hockey Development team hosted a ball hockey clinic for the students.

"Every time we partner with Bikes for Kids it's always so special," said Jen Pope, SVP of Community Relations and Hockey Development for the LA Kings. "We know that helping kids lead active healthy lifestyles builds their self-confidence, motivation, character, and wellbeing. That's why the G.O.A.L.S. program is so important to our club."

G.O.A.L.S. is an umbrella program encompassing all LA Kings and Blue Shield of California partnership activities. By championing Green solutions, Open outlooks, Active bodies, Local leaders, and Sharp minds, G.O.A.L.S. equips children in Los Angeles with the practical skills and tools they need to lead healthy lives. To learn more about the G.O.A.L.S program, click here .

Bikes for Kids Foundation has impacted over 61,000 economically disadvantaged children since 2002. The organization's focus is to provide character building books and classroom instruction while rewarding the student's reading and completed essay with a bike and helmet. With the support of sponsors from across the United States, Bikes for Kids Foundation has impacted Title 1 students in hundreds of underserved elementary schools. To learn more about Bikes for Kids Foundation, please visit this link .

Blue Shield of California, an independent member of the Blue Shield Association,

is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to providing Californians with access to high-quality health care at an affordable price.

The mission of Kings Care Foundation is to support families in Los Angeles by dedicating financial and in-kind resources to services and programs. To that end, the LA Kings Hockey Club reinvests in LA-based non-profits with the following shared goals: wellness, sustainability, social advocacy and inclusion. To learn more about the Kings Care Foundation, please visit this link .

A student from Annalee Elementary reads their essay during the assembly.

