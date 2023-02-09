Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Over the past 48 hours, Deepcoin has been actively working to develop a function for the distribution of bonuses based on geographical location in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Turkey on February 7th. The exchange has committed to donating the equivalent of 1000 Lira, in the form of USDT tokens, to 1000 disaster victims in the severely impacted Gaziantep region. Both new and existing users within the specified disaster area can receive and instantly withdraw these funds to purchase essential supplies. In addition, a team of Deepcoin employees with prior disaster relief experience has arrived at the disaster site from Istanbul on the day of the earthquake to offer their support and aid in relief efforts.

Deepcoin CEO, Ego Huang, stated, "The earthquake disaster in Turkey is deeply saddening and it is a common challenge that transcends borders for all of humanity. There are many affected areas that require collective efforts from society. We aim to make a small, yet meaningful contribution by providing assistance funds, which is why we have urgently developed this location function. By eliminating intermediary links and directly assisting 1000 local disaster victims in the severely impacted Gaziantep region, we aim to make our help as precise as possible. This is just the beginning, and we are exploring more ways to offer aid. We hope that more professionals and members in the cryptocurrency community will join us in the relief effort and help disaster victims in additional areas."

Deepcoin is further committed to assisting other organizations or individuals that would like to make direct, precise, and accurate donations to affected individuals in the region. The exchange has provided two blockchain addresses below, and all funds received will be fully utilized in providing aid to Turkish people in need. Deepcoin will also provide a detailed disclosure on our official channels on the utilization of each individual donation.

BTC: 17HK7qha94QAXRcxiHwYBZkMpPF7fQ7rKz

ETH: ERC20 0xcB524BeC30801C136ad49261CfCB52b2B3D3BF61

Contact Deepcoin Directly

Contact Person: Syballa Zhao

Tele: t.me/Deepcoin_English

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Deepcoin_news

Email: turkey@deepcoin.com

Medium: https://Deepcoin-daily.medium.com

