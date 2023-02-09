GenEmbryomics Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with GenEmbryomics, the first company in the world to offer a comprehensive whole-genome sequencing screening test for in vitro fertilization (IVF), on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, February 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, GenEmbryomics' CEO Dr. Nick Murphy discusses the Company's revolutionary genetic test for IVF, how the testing can detect de novo mutations, the near-term commercialization strategy, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://genembryomicsinfo.com/interview_access

About GenEmbryomics

GenEmbryomics is the first company in the world to offer a comprehensive whole-genome sequencing screening test for in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos, providing a novel way to screen for genetic diseases before pregnancy. De novo mutations spontaneously occurring at fertilization account for over 4,525 genetic diseases that are routinely missed by currently used preimplantation genetic testing.

The Company is employing a B2B business model targeting IVF clinics globally. Initial commercialization plans are focused on the US, Europe, and Middle East, leveraging the key opinion leader status of the Company's Executive Director and Senior Advisor, Dr. Santiago Munné. Dr. Munné developed the first Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) test to detect embryonic numerical chromosome abnormalities to avoid Down's syndrome and other abnormalities and is extremely well-known amongst clinic owners.

