Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

In addition, Elliot Jordan, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:25 a.m. PT (1:25 p.m. ET)

Bank of America 2023 Consumer Retail Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these events, along with the company's earnings press release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. A webcast replay and any related presentation materials will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

