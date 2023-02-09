Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Landmark Realtors, a longtime Chicagoland area real estate firm, announces the launch of Chicago Flat Fee, a new digital service for property owners who want to sell their homes without paying full realtor commissions.

The company says the new service provides a less expensive, flat fee option to gain exposure and marketing for properties. It gives homeowners the backing of an established real estate office while enabling them to save money.

"We are excited to offer this new service to our clients and make it easier for property owners to list and market their homes," said Cezary Skiba, Managing Broker for Landmark Realtors. "Chicago Flat Fee offers a cost-effective way to list your property in your local MLS, as well as Realtor.com® and other leading websites, without hidden fees or costs. Our program helps homeowners keep more of their hard-earned equity."

The custom packages allow homeowners to upload photos to their local MLS, customize their property descriptions and set their own commission rates to the buyer's agent. Chicago Flat Fee will guide homeowners through the paperwork and provide additional resources and tools to complete all the necessary steps for closing.

About Chicago Flat Fee

Chicago Flat Fee is a digital service offered by Landmark Realtors, an established real estate firm in the Chicagoland area. It's designed to provide property owners with cost-effective flat fee options to list and market their homes without paying full realtor commissions. In a fast-moving market, Chicago Flat Fee says it helps owners maximize the exposure of their properties and keep more of their hard-earned equity.

