Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
09.02.2023
TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2023 fiscal third quarter on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 808852.

A replay will be available until February 28, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 47681.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/47681.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and STADCO, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738865/TechPrecision-Corporation-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Report-Fiscal-2023-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results

