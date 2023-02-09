Bambuser AB: Bambuser Partners TikTok Shop in the US Market

NEW YORK, NY and STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser announced that they will be partnering with TikTok Shop to make it easier for their merchants to access live shopping features and connect with the TikTok community in the U.S. market.

For the initial launch, it will not be possible to estimate revenue since the purpose is to find a viable business model between the parties. The initial phase will see remuneration depend on various parameters such as number of merchants involved, number of shows produced, TikTok creators involved and actual sales attributed to live streams on TikTok.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

