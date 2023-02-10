

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its preliminary ordinary EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 was 19.7 billion euros, an increase of 0.5 billion euros from 2021.



EBITDA, which included the effects of non-ordinary items, was 18.8 billion euros compared to 17.25 billion euros in 2021.



Revenues were 140.5 billion euros, an increase of 54.8 billion euros or 63.9% compared to the 85.7 billion euros achieved in 2021. The change was mainly attributable, in a context of increasing average prices, to higher volumes of energy produced and traded, to higher volumes sold (mainly in Italy and Spain), to tariff adjustments in Brazil, to higher volumes of electricity distributed in Latin America, as well as to positive exchange rate effects.



