Richemont announces today that, effective 10 February 2023, Bérangère Ruchat will join the Group's Senior Executive Committee in her capacity as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). Bérangère Ruchat will continue to report to Burkhart Grund, Chief Finance Officer of Richemont and a Director on the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. Dr Ruchat was appointed Richemont's first CSO a year ago, bringing over two decades of extensive expertise in the field of sustainability and collaborative work across the world of business, governments, and NGOs. She joined from the Firmenich Group, Switzerland, where, as CSO, she drove the Group's sustainability strategy during her 12-year tenure. She notably led Firmenich's ESG reporting and established unique partnerships, particularly with the UN Global Compact and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In 2016, Dr Ruchat was acknowledged for her work in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) by the WBCSD's Leading Women Awards. Prior to that, she was the Director of Partnerships at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) from 2004, having led the Partners in Action Program at the UN System Staff College, which she joined in 2000. Dr Ruchat holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Lausanne University (1994) and in Public Administration from the Graduate Institute of Public Affairs, Switzerland (1996). She also holds a PhD in International Relations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York, as well as postgraduate qualifications in Public Private Partnership Management from Cambridge University and in Social Innovation from Stanford University. Commenting on the appointment, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said: "I am delighted to have Bérangère Ruchat join Richemont's Senior Executive Committee (SEC). In just twelve months, Berry has significantly contributed to strengthening Richemont's sustainability strategy, further raising the Group's understanding of sustainability and ESG reporting and compliance matters. "Richemont has a long-standing commitment to doing business responsibly and Berry's appointment to the SEC is a further recognition of the importance of this transversal discipline to us as a Group. It is also an acknowledgment of Berry's ability to collaborate and build relationships with internal and external stakeholders to help them understand the company's sustainability agenda, governance and progress. I look forward to working with her more closely and, together with the other SEC members, to ensuring our sustainability objectives are fully embedded into all Richemont's strategic and operational decisions as we focus on leading all the organisation under a shared vision and sustainability ambition." About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com. Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing. Investor/analyst and media enquiries Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director Heidi Salon, Deputy Corporate Communications Director James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

