Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2023

Luxembourg, 10 February 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2023.

The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 2.00/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2023. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.50 (gross) per share in 2023 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule.

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts.

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2023 

1st Quarterly Payment (interim) 2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment 
Announcement date 23 February 2023        09 May 2023      14 August 2023    8 November 2023 
Ex-Dividend    28 February 2023        12 May 2023      18 August 2023    13 November 2023 
Record Date    01 March 2023          15 May 2023      21 August 2023    14 November 2023 
Payment Date   23 March 2023          09 June 2023     14 September 2023   8 December 2023 
FX Exchange rate 24 February 2023        10 May 2023      16 August 2023    9 November 2023

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following: Link

With respect to the shares held via ABN AMRO, the bank is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares Aperam. Shareholders should make the election to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

